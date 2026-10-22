Celebrating on the Water: Scarlett Belle Cruises Brings Private Events to Channel Islands Harbor

From weddings and milestone celebrations to corporate gatherings and casino nights, Scarlett Belle Cruises offers a floating venue for groups looking to celebrate on the water.

OXNARD — For Southern California boaters, some of the best gatherings happen on the water. Scarlett Belle Cruises takes that idea a step further, turning two yachts in Channel Islands Harbor into floating venues for weddings, private parties, corporate events, and other special occasions.

Operating from Oxnard, Scarlett Belle Cruises offers events aboard the Scarlett Belle and Starlight, two distinctly different vessels that can each accommodate up to 150 guests. Rather than hosting an event at a traditional shoreside venue, guests can celebrate while cruising through the protected waters of Channel Islands Harbor.

Michele Volaski of Scarlett Belle Cruises said the two vessels were designed to offer different experiences, giving guests the ability to choose a setting that best fits their event.

“We’re fortunate to have two beautiful vessels, each offering a completely different personality and experience,” Volaski said.

The Scarlett Belle is distinguished by its traditional profile and large red paddlewheel. Its interior is particularly suited for weddings, anniversaries, and more formal celebrations.

“The Scarlett Belle has an old-world charm that’s hard to find today,” Volaski said. “She’s a two-level riverboat-style vessel with beautiful crystal chandeliers, decorative tin ceilings, and an intimate, romantic atmosphere.”

For groups looking for a more contemporary setting, the Starlight offers three decks with spaces dedicated to dining, entertainment, and outdoor gatherings. Its lower level includes an illuminated dance floor, cocktail lounge, large-screen television and photo booth, while the second deck provides a dining area. The upper sky deck can be used for outdoor wedding ceremonies and provides open views of the harbor.

Volaski said prospective customers are encouraged to see both vessels before deciding which one best suits their celebration plans.

“We enjoy showing people both boats because guests often know which one is right for them the moment they step aboard,” Volaski said. “Some fall in love with the Scarlett Belle’s timeless elegance, while others love Starlight’s open-air deck and entertainment spaces.”

Although weddings are an important part of the company’s business, the vessels are designed for considerably more than ceremonies and receptions. Scarlett Belle Cruises also hosts birthdays, anniversaries, corporate celebrations, holiday parties, reunions, and retirement parties, along with casino nights, school dances, business presentations, celebrations of life, and themed events.

That variety has allowed the company to see how different types of gatherings change once they move from a traditional venue onto the water.

“We’ve discovered over the years that almost any celebration becomes more memorable when it’s held aboard a boat,” Volaski said. “One of the things we love most is watching people arrive expecting a typical party and leave feeling they’ve experienced something completely different. It’s amazing how being on the water changes the atmosphere of a celebration.”

Weddings remain particularly well suited to the vessels because ceremonies and receptions can take place aboard the same boat. Couples can exchange vows with the harbor as a backdrop before guests transition into cocktails, dinner, music and dancing without traveling to a second venue.

Most private events last approximately three hours, although additional time can be arranged. During the cruise, the vessels remain within the protected waters of Channel Islands Harbor, passing waterfront homes, marinas and other harbor scenery.

Staying inside the harbor is an important part of the experience, particularly for guests who may have little boating experience or are concerned about spending a formal event aboard a vessel.

“Because we stay inside the harbor rather than going out into the open ocean, the experience is generally calm and comfortable,” Volaski said. “That’s especially important for weddings and formal events where guests are dressed up, dining, dancing, and enjoying themselves.”

The company also provides many of the logistical elements required for an event, including tables, chairs, linens, dinnerware, bar service and event coordination. Depending on the celebration, an event might include a ceremony followed by cocktails, a buffet dinner, music, and dancing.

For Volaski, handling those details is intended to allow the people hosting the event to spend less time managing it.

“We want our customers to relax and enjoy their own special occasions,” Volaski said. “It’s their day, and we want them to be able to make wonderful memories rather than worry about every little detail.”

Casino nights provide another option for groups looking for something beyond a traditional dinner cruise. Casino-style games can be incorporated into an event aboard the vessel, combining a themed party with a cruise through the harbor. Corporate groups can similarly use the vessels for business presentations, company celebrations, or client gatherings in a setting outside the typical restaurant, conference room or hotel ballroom.

Regardless of the occasion, Channel Islands Harbor becomes part of the venue once the vessel leaves the dock. Instead of looking at the waterfront through the window of a stationary reception room, guests watch the marinas, boats, waterfront homes, and harbor activity move past throughout the event.

“We often say that the biggest difference is the experience itself,” Volaski said. “There are many beautiful banquet rooms and event venues, but there’s something special about being aboard a boat, watching the harbor scenery pass by, seeing the reflections on the water, and enjoying a celebration that feels like a little escape from everyday life.”

That setting can be particularly fitting for members of Southern California’s boating community, but guests don’t need boating experience to attend an event aboard either vessel. The boats have indoor spaces, remain within the protected harbor, and operate with an experienced captain and crew.

As a member of a boating business family, Volaski knows that maintaining the vessels and sharing the experience of being on the water are important parts of what Scarlett Belle Cruises offers.

“We take pride in both boats and genuinely enjoy sharing them with others,” Volaski said. “We also want people to know that they don’t have to be experienced boaters to enjoy our cruises.”

Ultimately, the Scarlett Belle and Starlight provide two ways to combine a private event with one of Ventura County’s defining features: its waterfront. Whether the occasion calls for wedding attire, a corporate gathering, casino tables or simply bringing friends and family together, the celebration does not necessarily have to take place on shore.

“What we love most is seeing people discover that a beautiful wedding or special celebration doesn’t have to take place on land,” Volaski said. “Sometimes the most memorable moments happen right on the water.”

Scarlett Belle Cruises operates from Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. Both the Scarlett Belle and Starlight can accommodate events of up to 150 guests. Current event offerings and booking information are available through scarlettbelle.com.