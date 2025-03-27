Facebook-f Instagram Sistrix
Channel Islands Harbor to Host 26th Annual Whale Festival

The 26th Annual Whale Festival is set to take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Channel Islands Harbor. This beloved port tradition offers a full day of family-friendly activities, entertainment, and educational experiences celebrating the annual gray whale migration.

This year’s festival will feature an interactive community project facilitated by the Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation, chalk art displays, local shops, a children’s fun zone, and more. Activities will be spread across the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, the Channel Islands Harbor Farmers Market, and the Gray Whale Migration Trail at Harbor View Park, creating a connected experience throughout the harbor.

For more information, visit https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/es/event/2025-celebration-of-the-whales-festival/.

