Ventura Harbor Village Has “Main Character” Energy

Part working harbor, part seaside neighborhood, and part launching point for adventure, Ventura Harbor Village refuses to fit neatly into one category.

VENTURA — Ventura Harbor Village has a bit of an identity problem.

It’s a shopping district, except there are boats tied up outside.

It’s a dining destination, except someone walking past with a dry bag may be on the way to spend three days on an island.

It’s a tourist attraction, except commercial fishermen are unloading catch nearby.

It’s a gateway to a national park, except there might also be a dog dressed as a lobster competing in a costume contest on the promenade.

And somehow, all of that makes sense.

Ventura Harbor Village sits in the unusual space between a working Southern California harbor and a waterfront destination built for people who simply want to spend the afternoon near the water. Its official visitor information describes a collection of 35 seaside boutiques, galleries and waterfront restaurants, surrounded by boat tours, rentals, entertainment and a walkable harbor promenade.

But counting businesses doesn’t really explain the place.

Ventura Harbor Village makes more sense when you look at the people moving through it. Jennifer Talt Lundin, marketing manager for Ventura Harbor and Ventura Harbor Village, describes its personality as distinctly coastal without trying too hard to be.

“Ventura Harbor Village has a little salt in its hair and a lot of personality,” Lundin said. “It’s colorful, laid-back, a bit eclectic, and refreshingly unpretentious.”

That personality comes, in part, from the fact that the Village is not separate from the harbor surrounding it.

“What makes the Village special is that it isn’t a manufactured version of coastal California,” Lundin said. “It’s part of a real, working harbor, filled with independently owned businesses, familiar faces, and people who genuinely love being by the water.”

Early in the day, someone may arrive carrying enough outdoor gear to suggest this is definitely not a casual waterfront stroll. That’s because Island Packers Cruises departs from Ventura Harbor, carrying passengers toward Channel Islands National Park for day trips, camping excursions and wildlife experiences. The harbor is one of Southern California’s gateways to an entirely different world sitting just offshore.

A few hours later, the person occupying roughly the same stretch of waterfront might be carrying an ice cream cone.

That’s Ventura Harbor Village.

There is no single correct way to show up.

You can arrive dressed for the Channel Islands, ready to kayak, hike and disappear from the mainland for a while. You can come looking for fresh seafood. You can rent a kayak or pedal boat, then spend an hour seeing the harbor from water level. You can browse local artwork, listen to live music, take the kids for an afternoon by the water, or accomplish almost nothing beyond finding somewhere to sit and watch boats come and go.

For boaters, that last activity requires no explanation.

There are few places where staring at boats qualifies as an entirely acceptable afternoon plan, but a harbor is one of them.

For those arriving aboard their own vessel, Lundin said tying up does not mean the boating day is over.

“The beauty of arriving by boat is that the adventure doesn’t end when you tie up,” Lundin said. “Ventura Harbor Village offers a whole lot to discover just steps from the waterfront, no car keys required.”

Boaters can trade the galley for a waterfront restaurant, grab coffee, browse independent shops or settle in for live music. Its proximity to the Channel Islands also makes Ventura Harbor a natural stop on a Southern California cruising itinerary.

Ventura Harbor Village embraces that relationship with the water without requiring everyone who visits to know port from starboard. Ventura Harbor Boat Rentals puts visitors on the harbor in kayaks, pedal boats and other rental craft. Colorful character boats, including ducks, swans and dragons, add a decidedly less serious form of seamanship to the harbor.

In other words, the person navigating past you may be an experienced mariner.

Or, he may be captaining a giant floating swan.

Both are having a boating day.

For visitors who want to venture a little farther, Lundin recommends taking an electric boat or kayak into the Ventura Keys, where canals wind past waterfront homes. She said the trip offers a different perspective of the harbor and can be particularly fun during the holidays when homes are decorated.

Food is equally woven into the harbor’s personality. Seafood is an obvious choice in a working waterfront, but the dining scene extends well beyond one definition of harbor food. Visitors can find casual fish and chips, tacos, French pastries, Mediterranean dishes, wine, cocktails and restaurants overlooking the marina.

Places such as Andria’s Seafood, Brophy Bros. Ventura, Boatyard Pub, Baja Bay Surf n Taco and Le Petit Cafe & Bakery give visitors very different answers to the same important question: What should we eat while looking at boats?

For those who prefer not to settle on just one answer, Lundin suggested creating an unofficial waterfront tasting tour. Visitors can stroll among restaurants sampling clam chowder or Bloody Marys, two items for which she said several Harbor Village restaurants have received awards.

The harbor’s connection to seafood is not merely aesthetic. Ventura Harbor is one of California’s major squid offloading ports, and fresh seafood remains part of its working identity. The Saturday Fisherman’s Market Ventura takes that connection one step closer to the public, giving visitors an opportunity to purchase seafood at the harbor.

Then there are the shops and galleries, which prevent a walk along the promenade from ever being particularly direct.

Ventura Harbor Village includes boutiques, art galleries and coastal specialty stores mixed among the restaurants and marine businesses. One person may be shopping for artwork while another is preparing for a dive trip. Someone else may have intended only to walk around for 20 minutes and somehow now owns locally made pottery.

Again, this all seems perfectly normal here.

The Village’s art scene is also expanding. Lundin said artist Christopher Lord has added murals and creative directional signage throughout the area, while a new mural by M.B. Hanrahan celebrates Ventura’s sister-city relationship with Loreto, Mexico.

New independent businesses are joining the mix as well. Buenaventura Art Center combines gallery space, artist studios and creative workshops, while Rowan Boutique offers women’s apparel, home goods, gifts and a children’s section. Lundin said more than 100 artisans are represented through the Village’s galleries and maker spaces.

“The Village keeps evolving, with refreshed landscapes and pop-up events, but the goal is always the same: preserve its character while giving people new reasons to come back,” Lundin said.

One of the larger changes underway is the renovation of the waterfront building at 1575 Spinnaker Drive. Construction is underway, and Ventura Harbor Village is seeking restaurant tenants for the waterfront location, which is expected to bring additional dining options to the area.

Perhaps the best explanation for Ventura Harbor Village’s personality, however, is its calendar.

This is a place where the schedule includes live waterfront music, markets, a dog costume contest and a Witches Paddle that sends costumed witches and warlocks onto the harbor. December brings a Santa Paddle, Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace and the 50th annual Parade of Lights & Fireworks, when decorated boats become part of the holiday display.

The calendar continues beyond the holidays. March becomes Mermaid Month, with mermaid-themed activities and events, while a new Yacht Rock Concert Series brings live music to the waterfront on Thursdays in September. Outdoor movies, markets, seasonal celebrations and additional live performances fill out the year.

“There’s a real sense of community behind these events, and we love seeing locals and visitors come together to enjoy the waterfront,” Lundin said.

The events are playful, but they reveal something important about the Village.

The water isn’t treated simply as scenery.

It’s the stage.

That distinction is part of what separates a harbor destination from a shopping center that happens to have an ocean view. Boats depart. Fishermen work. Visitors paddle. Divers prepare to head out. Island travelers board vessels. Harbor regulars walk the promenade. Restaurants serve people who arrived by car alongside people who may have arrived by boat.

The surroundings are constantly doing something.

Some of the harbor’s less obvious attractions are also among those Lundin said surprise first-time visitors most. The Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center offers free admission, a viewing tower overlooking the harbor, beaches, Ventura coastline and Channel Islands, and a theater showing the film “Treasure in the Sea.” Nearby settling ponds off Spinnaker Drive provide a quieter detour for birding and walking.

Visitors can also learn to dive through Ventura Dive & Sport and book dive excursions near Channel Islands National Park. For those who would rather stay on land, Lundin points to the approximately 1.5-mile walking promenade around much of Ventura Harbor and the beaches, which is accessible to strollers and wheelchairs and welcomes dogs.

And just across from much of that activity is Surfers Knoll Beach, reinforcing another unusual characteristic of the Village: it sits quite literally between boats and beach. Ventura Harbor Village uses that phrase itself, and geographically, it’s difficult to come up with a better description.

That also means a visit doesn’t necessarily require an itinerary.

Someone can start with breakfast, wander the docks, rent something that floats, shop, walk across to the beach, return for dinner and discover live music happening along the promenade. Another visitor might walk straight through the Village carrying camping equipment because the real destination is an island miles offshore.

Neither person is doing Ventura Harbor wrong.

And for Lundin, that freedom to wander may be one of the best parts.

“Perhaps that’s the best surprise: you don’t need a packed itinerary to have a great day here,” Lundin said. “Sometimes the best plan is simply to show up and see where the waterfront takes you.”

That may be the secret to the place.

Ventura Harbor Village does not ask visitors to choose between being a boater, tourist, beachgoer, shopper, diner, angler, island adventurer or person who just really wanted to see a dog dressed as a lobster.

For a waterfront with something of an identity problem, it seems remarkably comfortable being all of them.

For more information, visit Ventura Harbor Village’s website at venturaharborvillage.com.