California Steps Up El Niño Preparations as High Water Floods Southern California Coast

Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to protect Pacific Coast Highway and other critical infrastructure as record and near-record water levels push into harbors, streets, and waterfront neighborhoods.

By Katherine Clements

Southern California hasn’t reached the heart of winter yet, but coastal communities are already getting a glimpse of why state and local officials are taking this year’s El Niño seriously.

Unusually high ocean levels have pushed water over seawalls, flooded streets and waterfront businesses, forced closures along Pacific Coast Highway, and sent crews scrambling to reinforce sand berms and operate pumps from Newport Beach to Long Beach. Against that backdrop, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced additional action that’s aimed at protecting Pacific Coast Highway and preparing communities for the potentially powerful storms expected during the coming months.

Newsom signed an executive order on Tuesday, Oct. 27, which directs additional efforts to protect Highway 1 from El Niño-related storms, erosion, flooding and other coastal hazards. This second executive order builds upon the statewide emergency proclamation Newsom issued on Sept. 21, 2026, giving state agencies additional tools to reduce flood risks and protect critical infrastructure.

“Highway 1 is more than our nation’s most iconic roadway. It keeps our coastal economy moving,” Newsom said in announcing the action. “It gets people to work, children to school, goods to local businesses, first responders where they’re needed, and visitors to our legendary beaches.”

Newsom acknowledged that repeated closures are costly to communities — and putting state agencies to work now will reduce the potential danger prior to storm’s arrival.

The actions are part of a broader statewide effort that began before winter. California has stockpiled 4.4 million sandbags at 68 locations, along with more than 52,000 feet of portable flood barriers and 400,000 tons of rock for emergency levee repairs. State agencies have also been inspecting levees and other water infrastructure, coordinating with local governments and expediting certain coastal protection projects.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Those conditions can alter atmospheric circulation and weather patterns around the world.

For California, a strong El Niño can increase the likelihood of powerful, moisture-rich storms, although it doesn’t guarantee that every part of the state will experience extreme rainfall or that individual storms will be stronger. Along the coast, the combination of elevated ocean levels, high tides, and waves due to the storms can increase the potential for coastal flooding and erosion.

Some of those vulnerabilities have already been on display.

On Oct. 26, high water moved into low-lying portions of Newport Beach, including the Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Fun Zone. Newport Beach officials reported a high tide of approximately 8.3 feet, with water levels nearly 2 feet above predictions in some areas. Crews operated pumps, reinforced protective sand berms and placed sandbags around vulnerable areas.

The following morning brought another round.

Pacific Coast Highway between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street in Huntington Beach was scheduled to close in both directions from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 27, as officials prepared for high water. Flooding had already affected the roadway the previous day, and the closure allowed city crews, public safety agencies, and Caltrans personnel to respond to conditions.

Newport Beach took precautions around its harbor as well. Water moved into streets and other low-lying areas while crews used pumps to send water back toward the bay. Sandbags and temporary barriers were deployed as residents and city workers tried to stay ahead of the rising water.

The effects have been particularly visible around Newport Harbor, where the relationship between the bay and surrounding neighborhoods means relatively small changes in water level can have noticeable consequences. Water has overtopped seawalls and entered streets, yards, driveways, and waterfront properties during the latest high-tide cycle.

The city temporarily suspended parking enforcement through 6:00 p.m. Oct. 28 so residents in flood-prone areas could move vehicles to higher ground or public parking lots. Officials also urged residents to stay off protective sand berms, warning them that walking or climbing on them could weaken the barriers.

Long Beach has faced similar problems. High tides moved across portions of the peninsula on Oct. 26, with water crossing sand berms near Bayshore Beach and reaching waterfront homes and businesses. Some homes in the area had already been red-tagged following previous high surf and flooding.

The elevated water hasn’t been confined to Orange County. At San Pedro, water levels on Oct. 26 challenged historical records as exceptionally high tides affected the Los Angeles County coastline. The National Weather Service had warned that the tide cycle from Oct. 26 to 28 could produce some of the highest levels recorded in the area.

For Southern California boaters, the conditions are another reminder that coastal flooding isn’t solely a shoreside problem. Elevated water levels can affect docks, gangways, marina infrastructure, launch ramps, waterfront parking areas, and access roads. Strong winter storms can add wind, waves, surge and debris to the equation.

Marina tenants and boat owners should pay particular attention to dock lines and fenders as water levels change. Lines that work under normal tidal conditions may need additional adjustment during unusually high or low water, particularly at fixed docks. Owners should also secure loose deck equipment, check bilge pumps and batteries, inspect shore-power connections and monitor forecasts before leaving a vessel unattended during periods of severe weather.

For residents along the coast, several cities are making sand and sandbags available as preparations continue.

WHERE TO FIND SANDBAGS

Newport Beach

Prefilled sandbags for Newport Beach residents are available at the Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave., while supplies last. Additional locations identified for prefilled bags include Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. and the temporary Fire Station No. 1 location in the East Ocean Front parking lot near Balboa Pier. Empty bags are available at Newport Beach fire stations and Lifeguard Headquarters at 70 Newport Pier. Residents should check city information for current availability before traveling to a distribution location.

Laguna Beach

Prefilled sandbags for Laguna Beach residents are available at the ACT V Parking Lot, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, and Aliso Beach East Parking Lot, 31132 S. Coast Highway. Empty bags, for residents to fill, are available at the city’s four fire stations: Station 1, 501 Forest Ave.; Station 2, 285 Agate St.; Station 3, 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd.; and Station 4, 31646 2nd Ave.

Huntington Beach

Sand and sandbags are available to Huntington Beach residents at Edison Community Center, 21377 Magnolia St.; Warner Fire Station, 3831 Warner Ave.; and the City Corporate Yard, 17371 Gothard St. According to City officials, the Edison Community Center and Warner Fire Station locations are available around the clock, while the Corporate Yard have expanded hours during the high-tide event.

Malibu

Prefilled sandbags for Malibu residents are available at the Malibu Equestrian Center, 6225 Merritt Drive. Sand and empty bags, for residents to fill, are available at Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Road at PCH; Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Road; and the Zuma Beach main entrance off PCH.

Long Beach

Sand and sandbags are available to Long Beach residents at Fire Station 7, 2295 Elm St.; Fire Station 12, 1199 E. Artesia Blvd.; Fire Station 13, 2475 Adriatic Ave.; Fire Station 14, 5200 E. Eliot St.; and the Claremont Beach Parking Lot, 5400 E. Ocean Blvd. Empty sandbags are also available at Long Beach Fire Department neighborhood fire stations.

The current flooding does not mean every El Niño forecast for the coming winter will materialize. State officials emphasize that El Niño increases the risk of strong storms but doesn’t guarantee a particular amount of rain or flooding in any one community.

Still, recent conditions are providing a very visible demonstration of how vulnerable Southern California’s waterfront can become when ocean levels rise beyond what is normally expected.

For boaters, waterfront residents and coastal businesses, the message heading into winter is increasingly straightforward: Do not wait until the storm arrives to find out where the water can go.