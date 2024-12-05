Recreational Boating and Fishing Anchor the Nation’s Outdoor Recreation Economy

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — According to a news release from BoatUS on Nov. 26, 2026, recreational boating and fishing continue to lead the outdoor recreation economy, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The “Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account: U.S. and States, 2023” report highlights that these activities contribute more than any other traditional outdoor pursuits, including RVing, hunting, motorcycling, and equestrian activities. In 2023, boating and fishing accounted for $36.8 billion in current-dollar value added, representing a significant share of the $639.5 billion outdoor recreation economy.

State-level data underscored the importance of the industry with Florida ($4.2 billion), California ($3.1 billion), and Texas ($2.8 billion), emerging as the top contributors.

“BoatUS is dedicated to ensuring policymakers understand and prioritize the needs of boaters and anglers,” said David Kennedy, BoatUS Manager of Government Affairs. “This includes advocating for safe and sufficient water access through launch ramps, supporting boating safety programs, and advancing conservation efforts to maintain fish stocks.”

The report further noted that outdoor recreation overall accounted for 2.3% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, with boating and fishing listed as the largest contributors to this sector in 34 states and the District of Columbia. These findings emphasize the significant economic impact of recreational boating and fishing across the nation.

As communities make critical decisions about managing natural resources and recreational infrastructure, the BEA report serves as a reminder of the essential role that boating and fishing play in the U.S. economy and local livelihoods.

For more information about the BEA’s findings and their implications for recreational boating, visit https://www.bea.gov/news/2024/outdoor-recreation-satellite-account-us-and-states-2023.