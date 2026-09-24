South Coast Fish Report

Provided by Dana Wharf Sportfishing

Fun week here, as we had more good 1/2-day fishing on the beach.

Between the bass and bonito, there was plenty to keep the fleet busy along the coast. Water temps were steady at 72°-74°, and we had some good, clean water in a few productive areas. Flylined live bait, anchovies this week, was hard to beat, but the Sniper jigs fished well as an alternative, and plenty of soft plastics caught bass this week, too. A few smaller yellowtail in the 5-10 lb. range were caught by the local 1/2-day guys as well.

Offshore zone: Our 3/4-day and all-day trips had excellent yellowfin tuna fishing this week. Different grades of fish were caught, with smaller tuna in the 3-8 lb. range and some 12-20 lb. fish as well. Kelp paddy fishing was definitely the most productive deal for our guys this week. Some days, kelps were hard to come by, but when you got on one, it was generally a day-maker. Light-line approaches with 15-20 lb. line, small hooks and a short leader of fluorocarbon were the right setup. The 40g-60g Sniper jigs fished very well, too. We had plenty of jig strikes while looking for kelps, with both yellowfin and skipjack. There have also been some dorado on a few of the kelps and some marlin opportunities as well.

The Fury has fished offshore on its trips this week as well, with plenty of tuna in the mix for its passengers, too.

Same with our small-boat fleet, as they all tapped into this same really fun fishing this week.

And you can imagine what the troll spread will look like this week in our fleet’s propwash as the exotics seem to keep pushing in along the coast here. Fingers crossed one of our boats connects this week.

A big shout-out to the bait company is definitely warranted, as they’ve been working really hard to keep the receivers full.