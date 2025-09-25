British Kitesurfer Soars to New Guinness World Record Above Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight — British kitesurfer Jake Scrace has set a new Guinness World Record after reaching an altitude of 1,587 feet in a kitesurf tow-up, nearly doubling the previous mark of 908.7 feet. The record-setting flight took place above the Needles, one of the Isle of Wight’s most recognizable landmarks, and involved a world-first stunt in which Scrace was pulled skyward by paramotor pilot Chey Anich before cutting loose at altitude and gliding back down to the sea.

The attempt was the result of months of planning and coordination, supported by a 30-member team that included safety divers, film specialists, and technical staff. To meet Guinness World Records’ rigorous verification standards, the feat was documented using drones, body cameras, altimeter readings, GPS-enabled smartphones, and synchronized video footage capturing the ascent and water landing.

For Scrace, the achievement was as much about teamwork and trust as it was about personal accomplishment. “Up there, it was about trusting the team, the conditions, and just going for it,” he said following the flight. “The sense of freedom was incredible and I’m buzzing that we got the record on the first attempt. I’m already thinking about what the next stunt could be and where we can go with it.”

The record comes as Guinness World Records celebrates its 70th anniversary, underscoring the continued global fascination with extraordinary feats and human daring. For Scrace and his team, the successful tow-up not only secures a place in the record books but also pushes the limits of what’s possible in the rapidly evolving world of extreme watersports.