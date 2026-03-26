Blips on the Radar: Four Harbor Village Businesses to Close as Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Advances

DANA POINT — The ongoing transformation of Dana Point Harbor is entering another visible phase, as four long-standing Harbor Village businesses prepare to close their doors at the end of April to make way for continued construction within the Commercial Core.

Dana Point Harbor Partners announced March 4 that Beach Harbor Pizza, Village Market, Bella Bazaar, and The Brig restaurant will cease operations at their current harbor locations on April 30, 2026. The closures mark a transition point in the $600 million harbor revitalization effort, as work accelerates on Phases 3 and 5 of the Commercial Core Project.

While much of the redevelopment has unfolded gradually to allow businesses to remain open during construction, project leaders say the next stage requires a more significant shift.

“Our development plan for the Commercial Core has always prioritized keeping existing businesses open through construction; however, we have reached the time for Phase 3 and 5 to accelerate,” said Bryon Ward of Dana Point Harbor Partners. “Maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for our businesses and the public is a top priority, and remaining open will no longer be feasible for the remaining Village structures.”

For boaters and visitors who frequent the harbor, the closures represent both a moment of transition and a reminder of the harbor’s evolving landscape. Harbor Village has long served as a familiar stop for provisions, dining, and casual waterfront gatherings, making these changes particularly noticeable for those who use the harbor regularly.

Construction activity has already begun to reshape the area. Demolition of select structures started in mid-February as part of Phase 3, signaling the beginning of more visible redevelopment along the waterfront. Looking ahead, the next phases will introduce seven new retail buildings designed to modernize the harbor’s commercial footprint, along with a 604-stall surface parking lot planned along Dana Point Harbor Drive.

Originally expected later in the timeline, construction of the Phase 5 parking lot is now scheduled to begin in May — earlier than anticipated — further accelerating the pace of redevelopment.

To provide flexibility throughout the process, tenant leases within the Commercial Core were previously converted to month-to-month agreements, allowing both Dana Point Harbor Partners and business owners to adapt as construction timelines evolved. While the closures mark the end of operations at the current site for these four businesses, discussions are ongoing with several existing tenants regarding future opportunities within the redeveloped harbor.

Formal announcements regarding new leases are expected in the coming months, offering some continuity for businesses hoping to remain part of the harbor’s future.

In the meantime, some tenants are already planning their next steps. Bella Bazaar will continue operating through online sales and distribution from a local warehouse, while Beach Harbor Pizza, which has served the harbor community for more than a decade under owner Mario Bahena, is actively exploring a new storefront within Dana Point.

Dana Point Harbor Partners acknowledged the role these businesses have played in shaping the harbor’s identity over the years, encouraging the community to support them during their final weeks of operation.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the community of Dana Point for supporting these businesses through each season and wish them continued success as their story continues,” Ward said. “We encourage the public to show these businesses the farewell they deserve.”

For the maritime community, maintaining access and functionality during construction remains a key consideration. Dana Point Harbor Partners emphasized that boater access, public pathways, and waterfront use will continue to be prioritized as redevelopment progresses. While construction zones and phased closures may temporarily shift how visitors move through the harbor, efforts are being made to ensure that the harbor remains operational for slip holders, charter operators, and visiting vessels.

At the same time, the long-term vision for the harbor is becoming more defined. Once completed, the revitalization project will introduce more than 100,000 square feet of retail and dining space across over 50 new shops and restaurants, aiming to create a modernized waterfront destination while preserving the harbor’s coastal character.

“Dana Point Harbor Partners remains committed to ensuring every element of the Harbor is thoughtfully designed, redeveloped and managed to be reimagined into a world-class destination while honoring its roots and local charm,” Ward said.

Despite the ongoing construction, Dana Point Harbor will continue to host its signature events, reinforcing its role as both a recreational hub and community gathering place. Annual traditions such as the Festival of Whales, the Boat Parade of Lights, and the newly introduced Farmers Market are expected to carry on throughout the redevelopment process.

For many boaters, anglers, and local residents, the changes underway represent a balance between progress and nostalgia. As familiar landmarks begin to disappear, they are being replaced with a long-term vision aimed at enhancing the harbor experience for future generations.

With completion targeted ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project remains one of the most significant waterfront redevelopment efforts in Southern California. As construction continues, the coming months will bring both visible change and new opportunities, marking the next chapter in the harbor’s ongoing evolution.