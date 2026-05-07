Turning Off AIS May Not Hide Vessels, Experts Warn

Cybersecurity advisory highlights risks of digital exposure for modern fleets.

As technology continues to reshape how vessels are tracked and managed, maritime cybersecurity experts are warning that a commonly used safety tactic may not be as effective as many operators believe.

According to a recent advisory from maritime cyber solutions firm Cydome, disabling a vessel’s Automatic Identification System, or AIS, does not fully conceal its location and may, in some cases, increase vulnerability. The findings come amid a rise in AIS “blackouts” in high-risk regions such as the Persian Gulf, where vessels have attempted to avoid detection by turning off their transponders.

While the issue is most visible in international shipping lanes, the implications extend beyond global trade routes. For Southern California boaters, particularly those operating offshore or relying on modern electronics, the report underscores a broader point. Today’s vessels are more connected than ever, and visibility on the water is no longer limited to a single system.

AIS has long been considered a cornerstone of maritime safety, allowing vessels to broadcast their position, speed, and identity to nearby traffic and coastal stations. In certain high-risk areas, however, operators may choose to turn it off in an effort to reduce exposure.

Cydome’s research suggests that this approach can create a false sense of security.

The company found that even when AIS is disabled, vessels can still be located through other onboard systems, particularly satellite communication networks such as Very Small Aperture Terminal, or VSAT. These systems maintain continuous connections between ship and shore, often transmitting data that can be used to identify a vessel’s position.

As a result, a vessel may appear invisible to traditional AIS tracking while remaining detectable through its broader digital footprint.

Cydome’s cybersecurity team noted that in some cases, satellite communication infrastructure is not properly secured, leaving management interfaces accessible through the internet. This exposure can allow unauthorized users to identify vessel locations or potentially gain access to onboard systems.

The concern goes beyond tracking. According to the advisory, vulnerabilities within satellite communication systems can serve as entry points into a vessel’s network. Because many onboard technologies are interconnected, including navigation, propulsion, and power management systems, a breach at one point could have wider operational consequences if proper safeguards are not in place.

The issue highlights a growing gap between traditional maritime practices and the realities of modern vessel operations.

While AIS deactivation has been used as a safety measure in certain parts of the world, experts say it should not be treated as a standalone solution. Instead, they recommend a more comprehensive approach that considers the full range of connected systems onboard.

For operators, that includes reviewing how satellite communications are configured, ensuring secure access controls, and addressing potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Even for recreational boaters in Southern California, the takeaway is relevant. As more vessels integrate advanced electronics, from satellite weather systems to internet-connected navigation tools, understanding how those systems interact becomes increasingly important.

Offshore anglers, cruisers heading to Catalina Island, and long-range boaters venturing beyond cellular range are all relying on technologies that extend connectivity far beyond the harbor. While these tools offer significant advantages in terms of safety and convenience, they also introduce new considerations around data security and system management.

The advisory ultimately points to a shift in how maritime safety is defined. Visibility is no longer limited to what can be seen on a chartplotter or transmitted through AIS. Instead, it exists across a network of systems that must be managed collectively.

For today’s vessel operators, whether commercial or recreational, the focus is moving toward what experts describe as reducing overall exposure rather than simply limiting visibility.

As digital integration continues to expand across the marine industry, that approach is likely to become an increasingly important part of safe and responsible operation on the water.