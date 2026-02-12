Channel Islands Harbor Advances Redevelopment, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Coastal Cleanup Efforts

The waterfront at Channel Islands Harbor is entering a period of visible change as long-planned redevelopment projects, infrastructure improvements, and environmental recovery efforts begin to take shape in 2026 and beyond.

According to the Ventura County Harbor Department, progress is underway on several initiatives designed to enhance the harbor experience for boaters, visitors, tenants, and the surrounding community while preserving safe navigation and improving public access along the coastline.

One of the most significant milestones arrived on February 2, 2026, when German developer Robert Dahl officially assumed the lease for the long-anticipated Fisherman’s Wharf property. Dahl’s team is advancing plans for Karl’s Village, a family-oriented waterfront attraction scheduled to open in spring 2028. The City of Oxnard has already approved the demolition permit for the existing site, with demolition expected to begin later this year. Once the site is cleared, preparation work will follow, and vertical construction is planned through 2027 and 2028.

Karl’s Village is expected to introduce new dining, retail, and gathering spaces designed to create an engaging waterfront destination that complements the harbor’s existing boating and marine businesses. Harbor officials describe the project as a major private investment that will reshape one of the harbor’s most recognizable properties into a modern, family-friendly environment while maintaining its maritime character.

As redevelopment draws attention, the Harbor Department continues to focus on foundational improvements that affect day-to-day harbor users. A Request for Bids has been issued for Phase I of the Harbor Boulevard East Parking Lot Improvement Project, covering the heavily used parking areas from Channel Islands Yacht Club to Barracuda Way. These lots serve some of the harbor’s busiest destinations, and the improvements planned for this year are intended to enhance safety, accessibility, and overall visitor experience. Phase II of the project will extend those upgrades from Barracuda Way to the Marine Emporium Landing parking lot.

On the water, dredging operations led by the United States Army Corps of Engineers have recently concluded after removing approximately 1.6 million cubic feet of sand to maintain safe navigation throughout the harbor. Dredging is typically performed on a biannual schedule during an October to March environmental window, but permitting delays, weather challenges, and operational constraints in 2024 prevented the Corps from completing the desired volume of work. As a result, dredging resumed in 2025 and will take place again in October 2026, marking the third consecutive year of operations. Harbor officials expect the regular biennial schedule to resume after the 2026 cycle is complete.

Beyond construction and marine operations, harbor maintenance crews have also been working along the shoreline following the December 2025 storms that pushed significant debris from the Santa Clara River onto local beaches. The Harbor Department’s maintenance team has been actively cleaning Silver Strand Beach and Hollywood Beach, restoring public access and improving conditions for residents and visitors. Many may not realize that the Harbor Department provides maintenance for both beaches through support from the Ventura County General Fund approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Taken together, these efforts reflect a coordinated approach to improving Channel Islands Harbor both above and below the waterline. From long-term redevelopment at Fisherman’s Wharf to practical upgrades in parking, navigation safety, and shoreline maintenance, harbor leadership says the goal is to invest in infrastructure, enhance visitor experiences, and responsibly manage the harbor for generations to come.

As these projects unfold over the next several years, boaters and visitors alike can expect to see steady changes that balance modernization with the working waterfront character that has long defined Channel Islands Harbor.