Newport Beach Lifts Evacuation Order After Methane Leak Contained

NEWPORT BEACH– Residents of the Balboa Peninsula who were evacuated late October following a methane gas leak have been cleared to safely return home.

The City of Newport Beach lifted its evacuation order after a successful methane venting operation at 3606 Marcus Avenue, where crews from the City’s Utilities and Fire departments, working with the Orange County Health Care Agency, reduced gas pressure to safe levels.

Crews installed a system of vertical pipes and ground-level vents to release methane gas into the atmosphere. The operation proved effective in eliminating the immediate public safety and health risks.

“We were dealing with a buildup of flammable and toxic gases beneath the structure, which required highly controlled venting efforts,” said Fire Chief Jeff Boyles. “Our team worked methodically to ensure conditions are safe for neighboring homes. The health and safety of our residents continue to guide every step of this response.”

The incident began months earlier when the homeowner at 3606 Marcus Avenue reported crude oil seeping through the foundation. The situation escalated on Oct. 22, when methane gas was detected, prompting the evacuation of seven nearby homes.

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the community throughout this response,” said City Manager Grace Leung. “Their understanding of the need to evacuate allowed our teams to conduct this work safely and effectively.”

Although the evacuation order has been lifted, the affected property remains red-tagged indefinitely until a permanent solution to the oil and gas seepage is implemented by the homeowner. The City will continue to monitor venting systems and environmental conditions in the area.

According to state records, officials believe the gas intrusion originated beneath the property from an abandoned private oil well, which was capped in 1929.

For ongoing updates, visit newportbeachca.gov.