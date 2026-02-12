Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show Returns Bigger Than Ever — and This Year It’s Twice the Fun

I never imagined I’d be this excited about a sportfishing show, but somewhere along the way the world of boating and angling completely pulled me in. Like so many anglers, boaters, and outdoor lovers across Southern California, I’ve had the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show, presented by Geico, circled on my calendar for months.

The show returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA, March 5 through 8, 2026, and this year the excitement continues the following week at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego March 19 through 22, giving even more of our coastal community the chance to experience one of the most anticipated marine and outdoor events of the year.

For Bill DePriest, one of the key people behind the show, this expansion into San Diego is something he’s been hearing about for years. “Putting together the San Diego show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds has been incredibly exciting,” DePriest said. “Vendors from our OC show have been asking us to bring a show to San Diego for years, and with no San Diego show scheduled for 2025, we knew it was time to make it happen for the local community.” He added that the response from the industry has been overwhelming. “The support from the industry has been outstanding, and the show is shaping up to be one of the largest ever produced in San Diego. We’re truly honored that the industry has entrusted us to create a fishing tackle, boat, and outdoors show that both attendees and vendors can be proud to be part of.”

What makes the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show stand out is that it feels less like a traditional trade show and more like a fair built specifically for people who love life on and around the water. Spread across more than 250,000 square feet in Costa Mesa, the show floor is filled with hundreds of vendors. DePriest explains just how expansive that vendor presence really is. “You’ll find everything from freshwater and saltwater fishing tackle manufacturers to the largest retailers in the industry, along with boats, marine electronics and accessories, fishing and hunting destinations and guides, plus sportboats and landings.”

For many attendees, the shopping alone is worth the trip. Show specials on rods, reels, tackle, and marine accessories are a major draw, and vendors often bring specialty products and new releases specifically for the event. Boats from local dealers and manufacturers will be on display throughout the venue, allowing visitors to step aboard, compare models, and talk directly with experts. As DePriest describes it, the value of the show compared to shopping elsewhere is clear. “The difference is that it is everything you will ever need in one place, the best deals of the year, and the knowledge from the industry professionals is being shared on a high level.”

Woven throughout the aisles are brands that truly capture the spirit of why people love to fish in the first place. One example that visitors can expect to see this year is Madame Lure, a company whose entire identity is built around the idea that fishing is not just a hobby but a lifestyle. Madame Lure was created by four anglers who wanted something different from what they were seeing on the market. Instead of following trends, their team studied the characteristics of baitfish and the feeding ecology of predatory species to understand what actually triggers a strike.

For owner Matthew Strang, the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show is as much about community as it is about business.

“What we love most about the PCS show is getting to see all of our friends. It is the biggest Southern California tackle show, and all of us being Southern California natives, means it is our best chance of the year to see all of our local friends in one spot. It’s not just about making our living but connecting with our companions we’ve made over the year in the industry, catching up, and spending quality time. We look forward to it every year. Plus, Bill and the PCS crew have really put the focus of their operation on taking care of the vendors. It really shows.”

What makes their lures unique is the blend of science and real-world fishing experience behind them. Madame’s design team is led by an aeronautical engineer and a marine ecologist, and their products reflect that unusual combination. The result is a line of lures known for durability, powerful action, and striking custom color patterns that mimic prey species across a wide range of fishing conditions. Many of their colors were inspired directly by customer feedback, giving anglers a sense of ownership in the brand itself.

Strang says visitors to the booth this year can expect to see both the familiar and something brand new.

“This year at the Madame Lure booth you can expect to see much of the classic baits you’ve grown to love! They’re tough, reliable, and effective. We don’t get fancy. All of us came from the professional fishing field in some way, so durability is our ‘what we want to deliver’. We have a few new designs we will debut this year, like a small eel which we intend to pair up with a custom head for the local tuna boats. We won’t have a huge supply there, but enough to wet everyone’s appetites.”

He also shared that one of the biggest changes from previous years is a new partnership that’s already generating buzz.

“The biggest change from previous years, is that we’ve partnered with a new lead head company out of El Segundo called Riptide Bait Company. There is a fresh line of weedless and swing style heads being made as we speak. Just a few colors and sizes to get going for the year, but there’ll be baits to see. There will be a couple vendors starting to carry the product at this show. They will sell out fast!”

Their booth is the perfect example of the type of vendor that makes this show so fun to walk through because you are not just seeing products, you are meeting people who live and breathe the same lifestyle as the attendees and who are just as excited to be there as the visitors walking the aisles.

Beyond the gear, the Show has become known for its lively atmosphere. DePriest notes that this is intentional. “It’s our mission to make sure everyone who attends can celebrate their passion for fishing, boating, and the outdoors. The laid-back vibe of the show, complete with multiple bands and great food, turns it into an unforgettable experience. There’s so much to see and do that it takes more than one day to take it all in, and it’s well worth the drive no matter where you’re coming from.”

The event is also intentionally family friendly. Kids 12 and under receive free admission, and younger anglers can test their skills at the popular Kids Trout Pond. This year, DePriest is especially excited about additional entertainment.

“Including the San Diego Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is the most exciting addition. Along with some new categories and some new family entertainment with our Dock Dogs with their dock diving dog contests. The Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show is a true all-in-one experience for everyone attending.”

Pulling off a show of this size is no small task. “We work on the shows year-round,” DePriest said. “From organizing hundreds of vendors to coordinating seminars, speakers, and all the details in between, it’s truly a nonstop effort. Putting together two four-day shows takes a full year of planning and coordination.”

For Southern California’s boating and fishing community, the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show has long been more than just a show. It’s where friends meet up, new products are discovered, trips are planned, and inspiration for the year ahead takes shape. After a long wait, the return of the Show, now in two locations, promises to be a highlight of the outdoor calendar once again.

For more information, visit sportfishingshow.com/.