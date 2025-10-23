Port of Long Beach Awarded $20 Million for Pier Wind Project

LONG BEACH — The Port of Long Beach has received a $20 million grant from the California Energy Commission to support development of Pier Wind, a proposed 400-acre terminal designed to assemble and deploy floating offshore wind turbines.

As the largest recipient of the state’s Offshore Wind Energy Waterfront Facility Improvement Program, the Port will match the grant with $11 million to complete engineering, environmental, and business planning work needed to move the $4.7 billion project toward construction. Pier Wind aims to help California achieve its goal of generating 25 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2045. That’s enough to power about 25 million homes.

“Our Pier Wind project will ensure California’s offshore wind energy goals are achieved,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We thank the California Energy Commission for funding the Pier Wind project, which will enhance the nation’s energy independence and strengthen the electric grid.”

Proposition 4, the climate bond measure approved by voters in 2024, provided $475 million for port infrastructure supporting offshore wind. The Port of Long Beach expects to pursue additional funding from that source as it becomes available.

Pier Wind would serve as a staging and assembly site for some of the world’s largest offshore wind turbines — structures as tall as the Eiffel Tower — to be transported to wind lease areas 20 to 30 miles off California’s coast. Construction could begin as early as 2027, with partial completion by 2031 and full operations by 2035.

A preliminary economic report estimates the project could create more than 6,000 jobs and generate $14.5 billion in economic output. State Sen. Lena Gonzalez called the grant “an investment in healthy, thriving communities and a sustainable future,” while Assemblyman Josh Lowenthal emphasized its role in expanding workforce opportunities for underrepresented groups.

The project is currently undergoing environmental review with local, state, and federal agencies. For more information, visit portoflongbeach.gov.