RE: 2024 Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival Celebrates “The Art & Craft of the Wooden Boat”

Q: When is the next Wooden Boat Celebration? 2025

– JulieAnn Rooney

A: 2025 Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival: “Stories of the Sea” to Feature Steinbeck’s Restored Western Flyer

Corona Del Mar, CA — The 2025 Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival, themed “Stories of the Sea: Wooden Boats in Film & Fiction,” promises a captivating celebration of maritime heritage, announced Steve Paljieg, Co-Chair of the 2025 event. Set for June 13 and 14, the festival will highlight the enduring connection between wooden boats and the narratives that shape our understanding of the sea.

This year’s centerpiece will be the meticulously restored Western Flyer, the iconic vessel immortalized in John Steinbeck’s “The Log from the Sea of Cortez.” Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience firsthand the history and craftsmanship of this celebrated boat.

Festival Highlights:

A Fleet of Distinction: Witness over 30 iconic wooden boats on display, each with its own story to tell.

Maritime Narratives: Engaging exhibits celebrating the portrayal of wooden boats in classic films and literature.

Hollywood Glamour: An exclusive Opening Night Gala, setting the stage for a weekend of maritime elegance.

Festival Schedule:

Friday, June 13, 2025: 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.: Opening Night Gala

Saturday, June 14, 2025: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Festival Day

Location:

Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona Del Mar, CA

Ticket Information:

Advanced ticket sales commence on April 1, 2025.

For detailed information and updates, visit the official festival website at newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com.