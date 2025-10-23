Salt Harbor Studio Brings Coastal Cheer to the Holidays. And Now’s the Time to Get Your Cards and Stamps!

Even though Halloween is next on the calendar. And Thanksgiving is still waiting in the wings. Now’s the perfect time to think ahead to the holidays. With the price of postage stamps on the rise, there’s no better moment to pick out your cards and get them stamped early, especially if you want to send greetings that are as warm, thoughtful, and original as your holiday spirit.

For those who love the sea, Salt Harbor Studio has found a way to bring the beauty of the coast to your mailbox. Based in the heart of Rhode Island, the company specializes in eco-friendly, nautical-themed holiday cards that combine fine art, sustainability, and a touch of maritime magic. Each design begins as an original painting created by artists who’re inspired by the timeless allure of the ocean — from classic sailboats and seaside cottages to winter harbors and holiday lighthouses dusted with snow.

Founder Tom Scott has spent his career in the world of stationery and gifts, and his deep roots in the industry eventually led him to create Salt Harbor Studio. “I’ve been in the gift and stationery industry for over 40 years and started Salt Harbor Studio in 2009 focusing solely on nautical and coastal paper products,” said Scott. His decades of experience and passion for coastal living helped shape the brand into a reflection of life by the sea.

When asked what inspired the company’s distinctive approach to design, Scott described Salt Harbor Studio as more than just a product line; it’s a way of life. “It’s lifestyle,” he said. “Salt Harbor Studio is a lifestyle line. Our product is niche and not for everyone. Bays, boats, beaches, those who enjoy this lifestyle will enjoy Salt Harbor.” Each card reflects that philosophy, capturing the quiet beauty of coastal moments in a form that resonates deeply with those who live and love the ocean.

That creative inspiration begins right at home. “It’s hard not to be influenced by the coast living in Rhode Island,” said Scott. “But I have the opportunity to sail all over the country and the islands and gather reference for future designs. We take the reference material and develop a concept. We discuss our concept with an artist and create an original piece of art. Most of our art is watercolor. Our graphic artist takes the original art and creates the finished holiday card print file. All printing and packaging takes place in Rhode Island.”

Each card’s journey from watercolor to finished product reflects both artistry and craftsmanship. The process begins with a conversation, an idea drawn from the coast, and ends with a tangible piece of artwork ready to be shared. It’s this hands-on, locally rooted approach that sets Salt Harbor Studio apart from mass-market card companies.

Salt Harbor Studio’s commitment to sustainability is as strong as its creative vision. All cards are printed on environmentally friendly paper using Linseed Oil-based inks that contain zero VOCs, reducing environmental impact without compromising quality. Even the packaging follows eco-conscious principles, reinforcing the company’s dedication to protecting the same oceans that inspire its designs.

But perhaps the most meaningful part of Salt Harbor Studio’s offerings is personalization. Each card allows senders to make it their own, enabling them to choose a verse or write a message that feels uniquely personal.

“It’s personal,” said Scott. “When they pick their card design and then select the verse that they would like to print inside, it becomes a piece of them. It’s special. In this ever-changing, virtual world that we’re living in, it is still special to receive a personalized card in your mailbox.”

That sentiment captures the heart of Salt Harbor Studio’s mission: to remind people of the joy that comes from sending something tangible, something heartfelt, something real. Every card is more than just paper and ink; it’s a message, a keepsake, and a shared moment of connection between sender and recipient.

As the holidays draw near, Salt Harbor Studio encourages everyone to plan ahead. With stamp prices continuing to climb, it’s wise to stock up now — both on postage and on cards that reflect your personal style and love of the sea. Whether you’re mailing to friends across the harbor or family across the country, these cards carry the spirit of coastal serenity with every delivery.

Salt Harbor Studio makes ordering simple and personal. You can explore their full collection and place your order online at SaltHarborStudio.com or call 877-344-SALT (877-344-7258) for one-to-one assistance with your holiday preparations.

So, before you carve the turkey or hang the lights, take a moment to get ahead of the holiday rush. Sending joy through the mail starts with a card that means something. And Salt Harbor Studio ensures each one feels as heartfelt as the season itself.