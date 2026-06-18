American Sailing Names New CEO Following National Search

Industry veteran and longtime sailor David Taylor will lead sailing education organization and its expanding portfolio of boating programs.

American Sailing has appointed David Taylor as its new CEO, selecting the longtime sailor and business executive to lead one of the recreational boating industry’s largest education organizations.

Taylor will oversee American Sailing as well as its affiliated brands, including North U, American Sailing Vacations, and American Boating. His appointment follows a national search conducted after the passing of former CEO Jonathan Payne in November 2025.

Founded more than 40 years ago, American Sailing has become one of the world’s largest sailing education organizations, providing certification programs through a network of more than 400 affiliated sailing schools. The organization offers training programs ranging from introductory sailing courses to offshore passagemaking and advanced navigation instruction.

In recent years, American Sailing has expanded beyond traditional sailing education. The organization acquired North U, a well-known racing education platform, launched American Boating to serve powerboat operators, and developed a growing portfolio of sailing vacation and cruising programs.

American Sailing Board Chairman Peter Isler said Taylor’s combination of business experience and personal connection to sailing made him a strong fit for the position.

“Dave brings something rare to this role — the credibility of a lifelong sailor and boater who became certified through the American Sailing educational system, paired with the commercial experience to sustain and grow what we’ve built,” Isler said.

Taylor brings more than three decades of leadership experience in training, certification, membership, and education-focused organizations. Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer for LoadSpring Solutions and previously held executive leadership positions with several technology and training companies.

Unlike many executives entering the marine industry, Taylor first encountered American Sailing as a student. He earned multiple American Sailing certifications and later obtained both an International Proficiency Certificate and a U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license.

Taylor said his experience as a student helped shape his appreciation for structured boating education.

“American Sailing changed how I think about sailing and about what structured education can do for someone who believes they already know enough,” Taylor said. “My mission is to protect what this organization has built while helping extend it to the next generation of sailors.”

The leadership transition comes during a period of continued growth for the organization and its educational offerings. American Sailing recently released a new edition of “Sailing Made Easy,” its foundational ASA 101 textbook used by sailing schools throughout the country. The organization is also introducing a new National Association of State Boating Law Administrators-approved boating safety course through its American Boating platform and preparing to release an updated edition of its coastal navigation curriculum.

For recreational boaters, the appointment signals continued investment in education and training programs at a time when demand for boating instruction remains strong. As more newcomers enter sailing and powerboating, organizations such as American Sailing continue to play a significant role in helping boaters develop the skills needed to safely enjoy time on the water.

Taylor, who sails a Beneteau 41 named Marley in the Chesapeake Bay, officially assumes leadership of the organization as it enters its next chapter of sailing and boating education.