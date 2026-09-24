Fleet Week San Diego Celebrates Service — as America Marks 250 Years

SAN DIEGO — Fleet Week San Diego will return Nov. 1 through 15, 2026, with ship tours, a boat parade, concerts, educational programs, and community events honoring the region’s military. This year, the event is set against the backdrop of few key milestones.

The United States is marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, while the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation is celebrating its own 25th anniversary. For organizers, the convergence provides an opportunity to recognize both the history of the nation’s military services and the active-duty personnel and veterans who remain an integral part of the San Diego community.

It also comes after a significantly reduced Fleet Week in 2025.

According to San Diego Fleet Week CEO Larry Blumberg, the federal government shutdown substantially affected last year’s activities, resulting in only four Fleet Week events being held. The Enlisted Recognition Luncheon was the only one open to the public.

This year, organizers are making up for lost opportunities with what Blumberg said will be the largest schedule in Fleet Week San Diego history.

“Fleet Week 2026 will feature 18 separate events, the largest schedule in our history,” Blumberg said.

The expanded celebration will reach beyond the downtown San Diego waterfront, with activities planned in Chula Vista and National City in addition to events at Broadway Pier, Naval Base San Diego, and other locations throughout the region.

Fleet Week San Diego traces its beginnings to 1997, when community and business leaders sought to establish a public celebration honoring sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Originally supported by the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, the event eventually led to the creation of the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation in 2001.

To commemorate the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, organizers have commissioned a special anniversary coin and are planning a celebration at Broadway Pier. According to Blumberg, the event also will recognize the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The celebration was originally planned for 2025 but was canceled because of the government shutdown.

America’s 250th anniversary will be woven throughout the broader Fleet Week schedule as well.

Blumberg said organizers plan, when possible, to use large video screens to highlight contributions and achievements of the U.S. military throughout the nation’s history. Fleet Week also received an America 250 grant through the National Endowment for the Arts to highlight military music.

The grant helped support three major concerts featuring Navy Band Southwest and Marine Band San Diego, along with additional ensemble performances at Broadway Pier and elsewhere in the region, according to Blumberg. One featured performance at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park will include a specially commissioned composition combining the historic organ with a military band.

Those performances will be among a schedule that begins Nov. 1, with a free outdoor Navy Band Southwest concert at Chula Vista’s Bayfront Park. Fleet Week’s current calendar also includes the Enlisted Recognition Luncheon, Navy and Marine Band Concert, Military & Veteran Appreciation Concert, and Fleet Week Community Breakfast.

Another significant addition is Meet the Fleet, which has been incorporated into the official Fleet Week schedule at Naval Base San Diego.

The two-day event begins Nov. 6 with Student STEM Day, giving students an opportunity to explore military technology and interact with fleet personnel. On Nov. 7, Meet the Fleet opens to the general public with ship tours, military displays and vendor exhibits. Blumberg said organizers expect more than 10,000 visitors over the two days.

The educational component continues later in Fleet Week through Student STEM Days and the Innovation Zone, which are scheduled for Nov. 10, 12 and 13.

For Southern California boaters, however, one of the most visible celebrations will happen directly on San Diego Bay.

The Fleet Week Boat Parade is scheduled for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, immediately following the Veterans Day Parade on Harbor Drive. Blumberg said organizers anticipate the largest boating participation in Fleet Week history.

As in previous years, participating boats can decorate to represent the different branches of the military, with trophies awarded for the best-decorated vessels representing each branch as well as a Most Patriotic Theme award.

The Chula Vista Navy Band concert on Nov. 1 will provide boaters with another opportunity to participate from the water. The 40-member Navy Band Southwest is scheduled to perform an hour-long program at Bayfront Park beginning at 2:00 p.m., and Blumberg said Chula Vista Harbor will provide boaters with a waterside vantage point for the performance.

That connection to the water is particularly fitting in San Diego, where recreational boaters, sportfishing vessels, ferries and commercial traffic share the bay with an extensive naval presence.

The final days of Fleet Week will bring the celebration back to Broadway Pier. Public ship tours are currently scheduled from Nov. 13 through 15, allowing visitors to board participating Navy ships and see military equipment while meeting some of the sailors who operate them. A Fleet Week Football Classic follows Nov. 14, with Military Family Day concluding the schedule Nov. 15.

Veterans also will have a particularly visible role in this year’s celebration.

Blumberg said Fleet Week has made a concerted effort to involve the approximately 250,000 veterans who call the San Diego region home. The Balboa Park concert and Veterans Day Boat Parade are being dedicated to the veteran community, and another concert is planned at Broadway Pier following the Veterans Day Parade.

“Visitors will have a unique opportunity to connect with both active-duty service members and veterans from multiple generations,” Blumberg said. “These interactions provide an opportunity to better understand the values, traditions, sacrifices and commitment that have helped shape our nation.”

For Fleet Week, that person-to-person connection remains important even as the ships, concerts and waterfront displays attract much of the attention.

San Diego’s relationship with the military can be seen throughout the region, but it is perhaps most apparent from the water. Navy ships and submarines operate alongside the recreational and commercial vessels that make San Diego Bay one of Southern California’s busiest maritime environments.

Fleet Week temporarily turns that everyday coexistence into an invitation to learn more about the people aboard those military vessels.

As the country marks 250 years of American history and the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation celebrates 25 years of its own, Blumberg said he hopes those interactions leave visitors with a deeper understanding of military service.

“By hearing their stories and experiences firsthand, attendees can gain a deeper appreciation for military service and the enduring spirit that has contributed to America’s strength for 250 years,” he said.

Fleet Week San Diego runs from Nov. 1 through 15. The current event schedule and additional information are available through Fleet Week San Diego.