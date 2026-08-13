Know Your Knots: A Quick Refresher Before Your Next Offshore Trip

From tying on hooks and jigs to connecting leaders, choosing the right knot can make all the difference when the fish of a lifetime is on the line.

By The Log Staff

Every angler has a favorite knot.

Some learned it from a parent or grandparent, others picked one up from a deckhand on a sport boat, and a few probably watched it on YouTube the night before their first offshore trip. Whatever the case, most fishermen eventually settle on a handful of trusted knots they tie over and over again.

The good news is that you don’t need to memorize dozens of knots to become a successful angler. A small collection of reliable connections will handle nearly every situation you’ll encounter, whether you’re fly-lining a sardine for yellowtail, casting a surface iron at boiling tuna or connecting a fluorocarbon leader before heading offshore.

As Southern California’s offshore season continues to heat up, here’s a refresher on some of the most useful knots every angler should have in their arsenal.

San Diego Jam Knot

Best for: Hooks, jigs, lures and heavy offshore fishing

Born on California’s long-range tuna boats, the San Diego Jam Knot has earned a reputation as one of the strongest terminal knots in saltwater fishing. It performs exceptionally well with monofilament, fluorocarbon and braided line and is a favorite among anglers targeting hard-fighting species like bluefin tuna, yellowfin tuna and yellowtail.

Its strength comes from multiple wraps around a doubled line before the knot cinches tightly against the eye of the hook or lure. Fewer wraps are generally used with heavier line, while lighter line benefits from additional turns.

Palomar Knot

Best for: Hooks, swimbaits, jigs and braided line

Few knots combine simplicity and strength quite like the Palomar Knot.

Quick to tie and capable of retaining nearly all of the line’s original breaking strength, the Palomar has become a favorite among both freshwater and saltwater anglers. It works particularly well with braided line but performs equally well with monofilament and fluorocarbon.

Because the line is doubled through the eye before the knot is completed, the Palomar distributes pressure evenly and provides outstanding strength when battling powerful fish.

Uni Knot

Best for: Hooks, swivels and everyday terminal tackle

Often called one of the most versatile knots in fishing, the Uni Knot is easy to learn and works with virtually every fishing line.

Whether attaching a hook, swivel or lure, the Uni Knot provides a dependable connection while remaining relatively compact. Its versatility has also made it the foundation for one of fishing’s most popular line-to-line connections: the Uni-to-Uni Knot.

Improved Clinch Knot

Best for: Light tackle and general-purpose fishing

For generations, the Improved Clinch Knot has been one of the first knots anglers learn.

Simple, compact and effective, it remains an excellent choice for attaching hooks and lures when using lighter monofilament or fluorocarbon. While dependable on lighter line, it becomes increasingly difficult to tie with heavier line and is generally not recommended once line exceeds about 30-pound test.

Uni-to-Uni Knot

Best for: Connecting braided line to a fluorocarbon or monofilament leader

One of the most common connections on today’s sport boats is braid tied to a fluorocarbon leader.

The Uni-to-Uni Knot accomplishes that task with impressive strength while remaining relatively easy to tie. It performs best when joining lines of similar diameter and has become a favorite for anglers who want the sensitivity of braided main line combined with the low visibility of fluorocarbon leaders.

For dramatically different line diameters, some anglers prefer other connections, but the Uni-to-Uni remains one of the easiest and most dependable options.

Tag or Dropper Knots

Best for: Multi-hook rigs and specialty presentations

Tag knots, sometimes called dropper knots, allow anglers to create an additional attachment point along the main line for a second hook, fly or lure.

Several variations exist, including the Surgeon’s Dropper Knot and Figure-Eight Dropper, each designed to create a stiff tag that stands away from the leader while minimizing tangles. They’re commonly used in bottom-fishing rigs and other multi-hook presentations.

A Few Knot-Tying Reminders

No matter which knot you choose, a few basic habits can dramatically improve knot strength and reliability.

Always moisten the knot before tightening to reduce friction and heat buildup.

Tighten knots slowly and evenly so the coils seat properly.

Trim excess tag ends neatly without cutting too close to the finished knot.

Match the number of wraps to the line size, using fewer wraps with heavier line and more wraps with lighter line.

Inspect every knot before casting. Even the strongest knot won’t perform if it wasn’t tied correctly.

Whether you’re fishing local kelp, making the run to Catalina or heading offshore in search of tuna, confidence in your knots allows you to focus on finding fish instead of worrying about your tackle. After all, the best knot isn’t necessarily the most complicated one. It’s the one you can tie correctly every single time when the next bite could be the fish of a lifetime.