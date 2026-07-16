American Sailing Partners with Savvy Navvy to Expand Digital Navigation Training

LOS ANGELES— American Sailing Association (ASA) has announced a new partnership with marine navigation app Savvy Navvy that will integrate digital navigation technology into sailing and powerboat education across its nationwide network of more than 400 affiliated schools.

The partnership coincides with ASA’s development of a new Electronic Navigation Course, which will feature Savvy Navvy as a primary digital navigation tool. According to ASA, the collaboration marks one of the first times a major sailing certification organization has formally incorporated a consumer navigation platform into its curriculum.

Under the agreement, ASA and American Boating instructors will receive complimentary Savvy Navvy Professional accounts, while students will have access to exclusive member discounts. In addition, all ASA-affiliated schools will be added to the Savvy Navvy app, allowing users to locate accredited sailing and powerboat instruction directly through the platform.

“We’ve certified over 600,000 sailors and boaters since 1983,” said David Taylor, CEO of American Sailing. “This partnership is about putting the best available digital navigation tools in the hands of our instructors and students. It isn’t a technology decision — it’s an education decision.”

Savvy Navvy combines nautical charts with weather forecasts, tidal information and smart routing to help boaters plan trips and navigate more efficiently. The app calculates routes and estimated arrival times using real-time weather, tides, waves, vessel specifications and local regulations.

More than 5,000 marine professionals worldwide currently use the platform for training, and the company reports more than three million downloads globally, with the United States representing one of its fastest-growing markets.

“Today’s boaters, especially those new to the water, are digital natives,” said David Cusworth, head of partnership and innovation at Savvy Navvy. “This partnership reflects a joint commitment to making digital navigation a standard part of boating education across the USA.”

For more information, visit Americansailing.com or Savvy-Navvy.com.