What Every Boater Should Know Before Anchoring at Catalina Island

One of the best parts of cruising to Catalina Island is that every anchorage offers a completely different experience. One weekend might find you tied to a mooring just steps from Avalon’s restaurants and waterfront shops, while the next could be spent watching the sunset from the quiet waters of Cat Harbor. Knowing where to drop the hook can make all the difference.

Once the island comes into view, however, another decision quickly follows: where to spend the night.

For first-time visitors, Avalon Harbor is often the obvious choice. Located on Catalina’s northeastern shoreline, the harbor places boaters within easy reach of waterfront restaurants, shops, grocery stores, golf cart rentals and many of the attractions that make Avalon one of Southern California’s most recognizable seaside destinations. A short dinghy ride can have visitors strolling Crescent Avenue within minutes of securing their boat.

Many visiting boaters choose to rent a mooring, particularly during the busy summer season when Avalon becomes one of the most popular boating destinations on the West Coast. Because demand is high, especially on weekends and holidays, planning ahead is always recommended.

Boaters who prefer to anchor will also find opportunities outside the primary mooring field, although doing so requires careful preparation. Water depths increase quickly around Avalon, making plenty of anchor rode essential, and skippers should always remain well clear of mooring fields, navigational hazards and rocky shoreline. Local weather should also play a role in deciding where to anchor, as changing conditions can significantly affect comfort and safety overnight.

While Avalon offers convenient access to restaurants and nightlife, many experienced Catalina cruisers eventually discover another side of the island.

About 20 miles northwest lies Two Harbors, known simply as “the Isthmus” by longtime boaters. Life moves at a noticeably slower pace here, with hiking trails, beaches, snorkeling and secluded coves replacing Avalon’s bustling waterfront.

The large mooring field in Isthmus Cove serves as the center of activity, particularly during the summer boating season. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, weekends often bring raft-ups, music and social gatherings that have become part of the Two Harbors experience. Boaters seeking a quieter getaway may find weekdays offer a much more peaceful atmosphere.

Several smaller coves nearby provide additional options for exploring. Little Fisherman’s Cove has long been a favorite among snorkelers thanks to its clear water and rocky shoreline. Because space is limited, boats anchoring there often use both bow and stern anchors to minimize swinging room and avoid neighboring vessels.

Nearby Fourth of July Cove and Cherry Cove are largely occupied by mooring fields. While anchoring outside those areas is possible, boaters should remain well outside the mooring fields and pay close attention to water depth, which increases rapidly beyond the designated moorings.

For those looking to escape the activity altogether, Cat Harbor on the island’s south side offers a completely different experience.

The trip around West End Rock rewards boaters with dramatic cliffs, exceptionally clear water and one of Catalina’s quietest overnight destinations. Although Cat Harbor also contains a large mooring field, there is occasionally room for a handful of anchored vessels outside the moorings when conditions permit. Many experienced Catalina cruisers consider it one of the island’s best places to enjoy a peaceful evening aboard.

Regardless of where boaters choose to spend the night, weather should always remain part of the plan. Catalina’s anchorages can change dramatically depending on wind direction, and conditions that feel comfortable one day may become uncomfortable the next. Checking the marine forecast before leaving the mainland and remaining flexible once at the island are habits shared by experienced Catalina boaters.

Preparation extends beyond weather as well. Reliable ground tackle, sufficient anchor rode, a dependable dinghy and the ability to remain self-sufficient for several days can greatly expand the number of places boaters are comfortable visiting. Many seasoned Catalina cruisers rarely stay in one location for an entire weekend, instead moving between Avalon, Two Harbors and quieter coves as conditions change.

Part of Catalina’s appeal is that no two visits are exactly alike. One weekend may be spent dining ashore in Avalon before watching the lights reflect across the harbor, while another may involve snorkeling in Little Fisherman’s Cove or enjoying the silence of Cat Harbor beneath a sky full of stars.

That flexibility is one of the greatest advantages of arriving aboard your own boat. Whether you’re making your very first crossing or returning for the hundredth time, Catalina offers countless places to drop the hook, each with its own character, scenery and unforgettable views. The only difficult decision is choosing which cove to call home for the night.