South Coast Fish Report

Provided by Dana Wharf Sportfishing

More surface and midwater action kept anglers busy this week.

Half-day fishing remained centered on fun bass action, with water temperatures holding between 68 and 70 degrees.

Fly-lined baits and baits fished with a light sliding sinker produced good results. Anglers fishing lighter 12- to 15-pound monofilament had a definite advantage when using anchovies for calico bass. As the week progressed, larger sardines became available on a few trips, making fly-line fishing a little easier for some anglers.

Artificial lures also produced plenty of bass action. Smaller-profile swimbaits and slug-style baits fished well, while the A-rig remained a go-to option. Anglers fishing sinkers also landed some standout sand bass and nice sheephead.

A few local yellowtail also made it into the counts along the beach. However, local water conditions remained less than ideal, with off-color and green water. A white seabass was also landed on live bait during one trip this week.

Off Catalina Island, calico bass, bonito and yellowtail remained the primary targets. Anglers found fun surface action on calico bass in the kelp using live bait, while yellowtail in the 15- to 25-pound range were caught on live sardines. Bonito weighing 2 to 5 pounds provided additional action on shiny jigs, with a few barracuda also mixed in.

At San Clemente Island, the Fury found more strong surface action on calico bass in the kelp. Anglers fishing the bottom with sinkers also caught a mix of whitefish, sheephead and rockfish.