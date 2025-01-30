An Intro to Sailing — with help from Marc Hughston of Santana Sailing

LONG BEACH — Sailing — the art of harnessing the wind to glide gracefully across the water — is more than just a pastime; it’s a lifestyle that combines skill, adventure, and a deep connection with nature.

For centuries, sailors have relied on the wind to navigate, whether for exploration, trade, or leisure. Today, sailing continues to captivate those who seek a unique way to experience the open water. But what exactly is sailing, how does it differ from powerboating or yachting, and how can you get started?

Since 2003, Santana Sailing has been helping sailors, both aspiring and experienced, to gain the competence and confidence to reach their sailing dreams. Located in Long Beach, Santana Sailing is a NauticEd affiliate school with the highest rating of any school in southern California. Chief Instructor Marc Hughston’s goal is to help you get to where you want to be in the world of sailing, and he spoke with The Log to help get new sailors started.

[side box: NauticEd is an online sailing school that provides free, lifelong access to sailing lessons and instruction, allowing students to revisit lessons and retake tests as often as needed. Recognized by major sailing charter companies, NauticEd offers sailing certifications that confirm students have completed specific training, though it’s important to note that certifications differ from licenses, which are official documents issued by government-recognized sailing authorities]

What is Sailing?

Sailing is the practice of maneuvering a boat using sails that capture the power of the wind. Unlike powerboats, which rely on engines for propulsion, sailboats depend on wind direction and speed to move. This reliance on natural forces makes sailing a more interactive and environmentally friendly activity, requiring a blend of technical knowledge and intuition.

While yachting often refers to cruising or racing aboard larger, often luxurious vessels (which may be sail- or motor-powered), sailing is typically associated with the act of operating a wind-driven vessel. Whether you’re racing, cruising, or just enjoying a sunny day on the water, sailing offers a rewarding mix of relaxation and skill-building.

“When you harness the power of the wind and the boat heels over and accelerates, it’s a magical experience,” said Hughston. “Getting in synch with the wind, ocean, the boat design, and the sails — to voyage to faraway places — is an exceptional experience.”

Why Choose Sailing Over Other Boating?

Eco-Friendly Travel: Sailing uses wind as its primary energy source, reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact. Skill and Challenge: Sailing engages both the mind and body, requiring an understanding of wind patterns, currents, and navigation. Cost-Effective: Without the need for constant fuel, sailing can be more economical in the long run. Serenity: The quiet propulsion of a sailboat offers a peaceful alternative to the noise of a motor.

How to Get Started in Sailing

Starting your sailing journey might feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, it’s easier than you think. Here are the steps to set sail on your new adventure:

Learn the Basics

The first step in becoming a sailor is to learn the foundational skills. While you don’t need prior experience to begin, taking a course through a reputable organization is highly recommended.

“Operating safely and learning how to read the wind and adjust the sails are the fundamental skills every new sailor should focus on,” suggest Hughston. “To prepare, complete the online NauticEd coursework so you understand terminology and how the boat works. And check the weather, dress appropriately, bring some food, water, and sunscreen.”

Beginner-friendly classes will cover essential topics like:

Rigging and sail setup

Points of sail (the relationship between the boat and the wind)

Basic navigation and safety procedures

Knot-tying and docking techniques

Courses often include a mix of classroom instruction and on-water practice, allowing you to build confidence before venturing out on your own.

Choose the Right Location

If you’re lucky enough to live in or visit Southern California, you’re in one of the best places in the world to learn to sail. With its mild climate, consistent winds, and picturesque coastline, Southern California provides ideal conditions for beginners and seasoned sailors alike. Popular spots like Marina del Rey, Long Beach, and San Diego Bay are home to numerous sailing schools and rental options, making it easy to find resources tailored to your needs.

Start Small

Begin your sailing journey on smaller boats, such as dinghies or daysailers. These vessels are more responsive and easier to handle, allowing you to master the fundamentals before transitioning to larger boats. Hughston explains sailing as being both a physical and mental experience, and it has its own language.

“You might feel more tired than you expected at the end of the day,” said Hughston. “[In the beginning] you’ll learn the names of lines, hoist the sails, venture out into the ocean, steer to different wind angles, and see how to adjust the sails to cruise around the harbor.”

Gain Hands-On Experience and Ask Questions

Sailing is best learned by doing. Once you’ve completed a beginner’s course, spend as much time on the water as possible. Many schools and clubs offer opportunities to crew on other boats, giving you real-world experience without the commitment of owning a vessel. Common questions and misconceptions that Hughston often comes across include: “Will I get wet?”; “Can the boat tip over?”; and, “Is there a bathroom?”

According to Hughston, “[Santana Sailing] teaches the ‘Introduction to Sailing’ course on smaller cruising boats like the Catalina 30 and Newport 30 that are designed for the ocean. We have a full galley, running water, and head (toilet), with seating and areas to store your stuff below. You won’t get wet, the boat cannot capsize, and yes, you can use the facilities.”

Join a Sailing Club

Becoming a member of a sailing club or boat-sharing program can provide access to boats, mentorship, and a community of like-minded enthusiasts. Clubs often host regattas, social events, and group lessons, making them an excellent resource for new sailors.

What Equipment Do You Need to Start Sailing?

Unlike powerboating, sailing requires specific gear to ensure safety and efficiency on the water. As a beginner, you’ll need:

Life Jacket: A U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device is essential.

A U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device is essential. Proper Footwear: Non-slip, non-marking shoes help maintain stability on wet surfaces.

Non-slip, non-marking shoes help maintain stability on wet surfaces. Gloves: Sailing gloves protect your hands when handling ropes and lines.

Sailing gloves protect your hands when handling ropes and lines. Weather-Appropriate Clothing: Layering is key to staying comfortable, especially in cooler or windier conditions.

Layering is key to staying comfortable, especially in cooler or windier conditions. Sunscreen and Sunglasses: Protect yourself from UV rays and glare while on the water.

Why Southern California is Perfect for Learning to Sail

Southern California offers a unique blend of favorable weather, diverse waterways, and a vibrant sailing culture, making it an ideal destination for aspiring sailors.

“The type of sailboat you learn on matters,” said Hughston. “A 30-foot cruising sailboat is both small and light enough to respond quickly and offer feedback on sail trim, while being large enough to avoid capsizing like a dinghy in the event of an error. Plus, you can take this boat to Catalina.

The sailing venue and conditions make a difference too. Long Beach is windier and closer to Catalina than other SoCal harbors and has miles of protected water without all the congestion from party boats and rental boats. It is the ideal place to learn to sail.”

Here are some reasons why the region stands out:

Consistent Conditions: The region’s steady winds and calm seas create a predictable environment for beginners to practice their skills. Scenic Beauty: From the iconic coastline of Santa Monica to the islands of Catalina and beyond, Southern California provides breathtaking backdrops for every sailing trip. Thriving Community: With numerous sailing schools, clubs, and events, Southern California is home to a passionate and welcoming sailing community eager to share their knowledge. Variety of Waters: Whether you prefer the sheltered harbors of Newport Beach or the open ocean swells of the Pacific, the region offers diverse sailing experiences to suit all skill levels.

Sailing offers a range of benefits beyond being a fun and engaging activity, enhancing physical, mental, and social well-being. Physically, it improves core strength, balance, and coordination, while mentally, the focus required to read the wind and navigate the water provides a meditative and stress-relieving experience. Sailing also fosters teamwork and collaboration, making it an excellent way to build communication and leadership skills. Additionally, it deepens one’s connection with nature, inspiring a greater appreciation for the ocean and its ecosystems, and often motivating advocacy for marine conservation.

Sailing is a journey of continuous learning and discovery. Once you’ve mastered the basics, consider advancing your skills through intermediate courses, racing opportunities, or coastal cruising. Many sailors eventually pursue certifications that allow them to charter boats in exotic destinations, opening up a world of adventure.

For those ready to take the plunge, Southern California offers a wealth of resources to help you get started. Whether you’re looking to learn, rent, or join a sailing club, the region’s vibrant sailing scene ensures that your path to becoming a confident sailor is as enjoyable as the destination.

Sailing is more than a sport; it’s a gateway to a lifetime of adventure, connection, and personal growth. With its blend of challenge and reward, sailing offers something for everyone, from the thrill of catching the wind to the serenity of gliding across the water. The wind is calling, and the open water awaits!