Del Rey Yacht Club to Host Open House Weekend in April

Boaters and waterfront enthusiasts looking to explore one of Marina del Rey’s longstanding yacht clubs will have the opportunity later this month, as Del Rey Yacht Club opens its doors to the public for a special Open House Weekend.

The event is scheduled for April 18–19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will welcome members, their guests, and the general public to experience the club’s facilities, community, and programming firsthand.

Located in Marina del Rey, Del Rey Yacht Club has built a reputation as a hub for sailing, social events, and community engagement. The open house is designed to give prospective members and visitors a closer look at what the club offers, both on and off the water.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can take part in guided tours of the clubhouse, which highlight the club’s amenities, including dining areas and social gathering spaces overlooking the marina. The event will also feature family-friendly activities, making it accessible for visitors of all ages.

In addition to exploring the facilities, guests will have the chance to meet current members and staff, offering insight into the club’s culture and day-to-day experience. The event aims to showcase not only the physical space, but also the sense of community that defines the organization.

Del Rey Yacht Club describes itself as a place “where community, connection and tradition come together,” a theme that will be reflected throughout the open house weekend.

Organizers encourage those interested in attending to RSVP in advance, though the event remains open to the public. For more information or to confirm attendance, guests can contact the club directly or visit its website.

As Marina del Rey continues to serve as a central hub for Southern California boating, events like this provide an opportunity for both seasoned boaters and newcomers to connect with local organizations and explore ways to get more involved in the waterfront community.