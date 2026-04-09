Sea Tow Foundation Accepting Applications for Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation is now accepting applications for six open positions on its Boating Safety Advisory Council, with submissions due by April 24, 2026.

The council brings together leaders from across the marine industry to provide guidance on key safety initiatives, including life jacket usage, boater education, and promoting the Sober Skipper™ program. Members also help oversee the National Boating Safety Awards, which recognize industry contributions to safety.

“Having a strong, engaged Advisory Council is essential to the success of our programs,” said Executive Director Gail R. Kulp. “We are looking for industry leaders who are passionate about boating safety and willing to collaborate across sectors.”

Council members serve two-year terms and represent a diverse mix of professionals, including manufacturers, media, insurance, law enforcement, and boating organizations.

Applications opened March 16, with selected candidates to be notified in mid-May. The first council meeting is scheduled for July 15, 2026.

Those interested in applying or submitting a nomination can do so through the Sea Tow Foundation’s official website.