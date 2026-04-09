If Newport Beach was a Person

Newport Beach would like you to know, first of all, that it’s not trying to be fancy.

It just is.

If Newport Beach were a person, they would be the friend who says, “Oh this old thing?” while wearing linen that costs more than your outboard. They don’t brag. They simply exist in a permanent state of coastal affluence that makes everyone else feel like they should have moisturized more and invested earlier.

They wake up at 5:30 a.m. without an alarm. Not because they have to. Because the harbor is glass and they “just love a peaceful paddleboard before espresso.”

They drink their coffee black. Organic. From a mug that says nothing because branding is tacky.

They do not go to the beach. They “walk the Peninsula.”

They do not own a boat. They “keep a boat.”

They do not launch. They depart.

Their children learned to sail before they learned multiplication. Their dog’s name is something like “Skipper” or “Regatta” and it absolutely has an Instagram.

Newport Beach is the person who casually says things like, “We’re taking the Duffy to dinner,” as if this is a completely normal sentence and not something that sounds like a maritime fairy tale to the rest of Southern California.

They don’t fight for parking. They valet. Or better yet, they arrive by water.

If Newport Beach goes fishing, they don’t say they’re fishing. They say, “We’re heading outside for a bit,” and return with tuna like it was an errand.

They have opinions about dock lines. Strong ones.

They can spot a poorly tied cleat hitch from 100 yards away and will silently judge you while smiling politely and offering, “Need a hand?”

They say “harbor” like it’s a personality trait.

Newport Beach dresses exclusively in neutrals. Whites. Tans. Navy. Anything brighter is reserved for sunset photos taken from the flybridge.

They know the difference between a yacht club and a yacht club. And they will correct you gently if you get it wrong.

They do not argue loudly. They write emails that begin with, “Per my last message…”

They do not tan. They “maintain a glow.”

They are very supportive of community events, provided the event ends by 9:00 p.m.

They love sustainability, but also love a perfectly varnished teak swim step. It’s a complicated relationship.

They have a favorite marine detailer and refer to him by first name only, like a celebrity.

They refer to the ocean as “our backyard.”

And perhaps most telling of all, Newport Beach would absolutely forget to pull their fenders in before leaving the dock — not because they don’t know better, but because they were distracted by discussing which yacht club wine night they’re attending later.

Newport Beach is bougie, but in the quietest, most seaworthy way possible.

They don’t need to tell you they’re impressive.

They’ll just idle past you at no wake, wave politely, and let the teak, the gelcoat, and the effortless harbor glide do the talking.