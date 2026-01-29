Ann Moore Sworn in as 2026 Port of San Diego Chair, Announces Focus on Coastal Access

Port of San Diego formally swore in its 2026 officers for the Board of Port Commissioners on January 14 during a ceremony at the newly opened Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center on the Chula Vista Bayfront. Ann Y. Moore, Chula Vista’s appointee, was sworn in as chair of the Board, joined by Michael Zucchet of San Diego as vice chair and GilAnthony Ungab of National City as secretary. The officers were elected by the Board and will serve one-year terms.

During the ceremony, Chair Moore introduced her guiding theme for the year: “Delivering Coastal Access Today.” Speaking before community leaders, stakeholders, and Port employees, Moore emphasized the importance of thoughtfully planned waterfront development that expands public access to San Diego Bay while balancing economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, and quality-of-life benefits for surrounding communities.

Moore reflected on her upbringing in Chula Vista, noting that despite living only a few miles from the bay, access to the waterfront often felt out of reach. She credited the current Board and past commissioners with working to change that dynamic by prioritizing projects that bring public-facing amenities, jobs, and investment to South Bay communities and across the Port’s jurisdiction.

Looking ahead to 2026, Moore highlighted several initiatives aligned with her theme. These include park improvement projects throughout the region, such as Harbor Park in Chula Vista, Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in Coronado, Pepper Park in National City, and Cesar Chavez Park in San Diego. She also pointed to major redevelopment and planning efforts, including the Chula Vista Bayfront Project, the proposed Seaport San Diego project, and updates to the Port Master Plan. Environmental initiatives, including the Maritime Clean Air Strategy and ongoing conservation programs, were also identified as key components of expanding coastal access in a responsible way.

Moore was sworn in by her daughter, Ashlin Y. Lutes. Vice Chair Zucchet was sworn in by his wife, Teresa Zucchet, and Secretary Ungab was sworn in by retired U.S. attorney Patrick O’Toole.

The seven-member Board of Port Commissioners represents the Port’s five member cities — Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego — and is responsible for setting policy under the leadership of Port President and CEO Scott Chadwick.