Boaters, Don’t Forget Your Mussel Fee Sticker

Attention, California freshwater boaters! As the call from the lake becomes irresistible, it’s time to ensure your vessel is shipshape — not just in appearance, but in compliance with state regulations. While you’re likely familiar with the necessity of displaying your registration sticker, there’s another crucial decal that deserves your attention: the Mussel Fee Sticker. This small emblem plays a significant role in preserving our cherished waterways, and obtaining it is both a legal requirement and a testament to your commitment to environmental stewardship.

In 2013, California introduced the Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Prevention Fee, commonly referred to as the Mussel Fee. This initiative was established to combat the spread of invasive mussel species that pose a severe threat to the state’s freshwater ecosystems. The fee is mandatory for all recreational vessels operating in California’s freshwater bodies, including lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and wetlands. However, vessels used exclusively in marine (saltwater) environments are exempt from this requirement.

Displaying the Mussel Fee Sticker on your vessel is more than just adhering to regulations; it’s a proactive measure to protect California’s aquatic habitats. Invasive species like quagga and zebra mussels can cause extensive ecological and economic damage. They clog water intake structures, disrupt native ecosystems, and lead to costly maintenance for water infrastructure. By contributing through the Mussel Fee, boaters support prevention programs that include monitoring, inspections, and educational initiatives aimed at keeping these invasive species at bay.

Acquiring your Mussel Fee Sticker is a straightforward process. You can purchase it online through the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website or by visiting a local DMV field office. The fee is $16 and valid for a two-year period, expiring on December 31 of every odd-numbered year. It’s important to note that this transaction is separate from your vessel registration, so be sure to complete both to remain compliant.

After purchasing your Mussel Fee Sticker, there may be a brief period before it arrives by mail. During this time, it’s prudent to keep a copy of your receipt onboard your vessel. This serves as proof of compliance in case you’re approached by law enforcement or waterway officials. Once your sticker arrives, promptly affix it to your vessel to avoid any potential citations.

Correct placement of the Mussel Fee Sticker is essential for visibility and compliance. The sticker should be displayed on each side of the vessel’s hull, adjacent to your registration sticker. This ensures that both decals are easily visible to authorities during inspections. Proper placement not only demonstrates adherence to regulations but also reflects your dedication to preserving California’s waterways.

“The Division of Boating and Waterways’ (DBW) Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Prevention Grant Program has drastically slowed the spread of quagga and zebra mussels in California waterways,” said Adeline Yee Information Officer for the California State Parks. “The spread of mussels was rapid between 2007-2012. This program began in 2013 with emergency regulations, and then a 2014/2015 initial rollout of funding was provided to water managers/owners, who are eligible applicants.

When you compare the 2024 California Department of Fish and Wildlife map of QZ Sightings which includes the year the mussels were found in the respective waterbodies, you can see how the spread slowed with only 10 new sightings since March 2014. Since the QZ Grant Program began, DBW has awarded $26.5 million to reduce the spread of invasive mussels.

Quagga and Zebra mussels pose a serious threat to California’s waters and fisheries. The spread of these freshwater mussels threatens recreational boating and fishing, aquatic ecosystems and fisheries, water delivery systems, hydroelectric facilities, agriculture and the environment in general. The key is prevention – preventing the mussels from getting into the waterbody in the first place because once it’s there, it’s nearly impossible to eradicate.”

As a boater, you play a pivotal role in safeguarding our state’s aquatic environments. By obtaining and displaying the Mussel Fee Sticker, you’re directly contributing to efforts that prevent the spread of harmful invasive species. These initiatives help maintain the ecological balance of our waterways, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the same pristine boating experiences that we cherish today.

Navigating the responsibilities of boat ownership extends beyond the helm. Staying informed about and compliant with state regulations, such as securing your Mussel Fee Sticker, is crucial. This small step has a significant impact on the health and sustainability of California’s freshwater ecosystems. So, before you set sail, take a moment to ensure your vessel is properly outfitted with both your registration and Mussel Fee Stickers. It’s a simple act that demonstrates your commitment to preserving the natural beauty of our waterways for years to come.