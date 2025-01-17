BoatUS Foundation’s Ted Sensenbrenner Joins National Boating Safety Advisory Committee

SPRINGFIELD, Va.—Ted Sensenbrenner, Director of Boating Safety at the BoatUS Foundation, has been appointed by Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as a representative on the National Boating Safety Advisory Committee (NBSAC).

NBSAC, a coalition of recreational boating safety experts, state officials, national organizations, and manufacturers, advises the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard on key boating safety issues. Sensenbrenner will be one of seven representatives from national recreational boating organizations on the 21-member committee.

Since joining the BoatUS Foundation in 2004 as Assistant Boating Safety Director, Sensenbrenner has led numerous safety initiatives. A seasoned offshore racer, he holds a U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain 100-ton license with towing and sailing endorsements and serves as a National Safe Boating Council Instructor/Instructor Trainer.

A graduate of The College of St. Mary’s and resident of Crownsville, Maryland, Sensenbrenner is actively involved in local youth sailing programs and serves as president of the Indian Landing Boat Club, where he leads shoreline restoration efforts.