December 3 — California Waterways: Environmental Issues and Boating Safety Webinar:

Join California experts for a free virtual educational meeting from noon to approximately 2:15 p.m. Topics will include the spread of invasive golden mussels and ongoing prevention efforts; updates to California’s Mussel Fee Sticker Program under AB 149; bird conservation and ways boaters can protect wildlife; and the safe disposal of expired marine flares, including reusable alternatives.

Participants will have opportunities to ask questions and learn about current regulations, environmental concerns, and initiatives affecting California waterways. Advance registration is required; space is limited. Registered participants will receive Zoom access information by email.

Dec. 5 — Holiday Cookie Decorating Contest at Catalina Island:

Get into the holiday spirit during Shop Catalina Night with a free, family-friendly cookie decorating contest hosted by Catalina Divers Supply. The event will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Casino Building in Avalon, where participants of all ages can show off their creativity by decorating festive holiday cookies. Cookies will be provided, so all you need to bring is your imagination! Visitors can also enjoy hot cocoa, baked goodies, and holiday shopping. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Dec. 13 — Santa Paddle at Ventura Harbor:

Trade in your sleigh for a paddle and join Santa and friends for a festive holiday adventure on the water from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The event begins at Ventura Boat Rentals at C Dock, where participants can rent a kayak, stand-up paddleboard or pedal boat, or bring their own vessel to paddle alongside Santa through Ventura Harbor. The celebration includes a group photo on the water; a paddle to Harbor Cove Cafe and back; and a best-dressed contest featuring Santa suits, elves, reindeer and other holiday costumes. Participants renting equipment are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to prepare. For more information, contact Ventura Boat Rentals.

Dec. 19 — Tim Flannery and the Lunatic Fringe Aboard Star of India:

Tim Flannery and the Lunatic Fringe — plus special surprise guests —will return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego for their annual live concert aboard the historic Star of India from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. A former Major League Baseball player, celebrated broadcaster, and accomplished singer-songwriter, Tim “Flan” Flannery with the Lunatic Fringe, whose music spans bluegrass, country and rock.

The event is open to guests ages 21 and older, with proceeds benefiting the Maritime Museum of San Diego. General admission is $65, with boarding beginning at 7:00 p.m. VIP tickets are $99 and include early boarding at 6:00 p.m., preferred seating access, a holiday appetizer and dessert box, plus complimentary drinks. A no-host bar will be available from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s event page.