With donation locations in Long Beach and Avalon, Maverick Helicopters is collecting toys for Catalina Island children ahead of a special helicopter delivery Dec. 18.

Santa Claus will trade his traditional sleigh for a helicopter this holiday season as Maverick Helicopters prepares to deliver donated toys to children on Catalina Island through its annual holiday toy drive.

The company is collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 18, 2026, to benefit local children and families in need on Catalina Island. Donations can be dropped off at Maverick Helicopters’ terminals in Long Beach and Avalon or shipped through Amazon.

The effort will conclude Dec. 18 with Santa’s Toy Drop, a holiday event during which Santa will arrive on Catalina Island by helicopter to deliver the collected gifts.

For an island community where transportation and deliveries depend on connections to the mainland, the event brings together local businesses, residents, and community organizations to support families during the holiday season.

Maverick Helicopters is coordinating the initiative with the City of Avalon, Love Catalina and the Avalon Sheriff’s Department.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our community and for our strong partnership with the City of Avalon, Love Catalina, and the Avalon Sheriff’s Department,” said Ben Villalobos, vice president of business development at Maverick Helicopters. “Each toy donated brings extra joy to local kids and helps make the holidays a little brighter on Catalina Island.”

Southern California residents and boaters planning trips to Catalina Island can participate by bringing donations to the company’s Catalina Island terminal at 56 Pebbly Beach Road in Avalon. Mainland donations are accepted at the Queen Mary Terminal, 1175 Queens Highway in Long Beach.

The toy drive provides an opportunity for mainland and island communities to contribute to a shared holiday tradition, with the donated gifts making their way across the channel for distribution to Catalina Island children.

Maverick Helicopters, which operates sightseeing and transportation services in several states, also organizes holiday toy drives in Las Vegas and Southern California as part of its community outreach efforts.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 18, with Santa’s helicopter arrival scheduled for the same day.

For additional information about donating or participating, visit FlyMaverick.com/ToyDrive.