Satellite internet has made it easier than ever to stay connected offshore. But before relying on onboard Wi-Fi this winter, boaters should make sure their equipment, subscriptions and backup communications are ready.

There was a time when going boating meant becoming temporarily unavailable. You untied the dock lines, headed out of the harbor, and accepted that whatever was happening on land could wait. Nobody expected an immediate email response. Your phone wasn’t buzzing. The closest thing to a notification was someone yelling that dolphins were off the bow.

It was peaceful. Naturally, we found a way to ruin it.

Today, satellite internet can follow boaters to Catalina Island, the Channel Islands, and well beyond the reach of coastal cell towers. You can download weather forecasts, message family, stream a movie and discover that your boss has a question about a spreadsheet while you’re anchored in paradise.

We have officially reached the point where someone can be surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and still receive a reminder to update their password.

Jokes aside, onboard connectivity has become genuinely useful. It can help crews access weather information, communicate with people ashore and manage longer trips. But the important question isn’t whether the internet works while your boat is tied to the dock. It’s whether it will work when you’re actually using the boat.

That makes December a good time for a connectivity checkup. With shorter days and changing winter conditions, boaters who are spending more time in their slips can inspect their equipment and test their systems before the next crossing or offshore trip.

First, it helps to understand what you’re paying for. Unlike cellular service, which depends on shore-based towers, satellite systems communicate with networks in orbit. Different networks, however, have different strengths.

Starlink’s marine-capable offerings use low Earth orbit satellites to provide broadband connections that can support demanding activities such as video calls and streaming, subject to coverage and the selected plan. KVH offers marine communications products and services, while Iridium’s satellite network supports communications options including voice, messaging, and lower-bandwidth data. Equipment providers and integrators can help match a system to a particular vessel and cruising pattern.

These aren’t interchangeable solutions. Someone who wants to watch a football game at anchor has different needs from someone who wants to send a position update or retrieve a weather forecast. The first step is deciding what “connected” actually means aboard your boat.

The second step is checking the fine print. Coverage areas, data allowances, monthly costs and rules for use underway can vary by provider and plan. A subscription suitable for harbor cruising may not cover the waters you intend to visit offshore. Confirm those details before departure, preferably before anyone promises the family a movie night at Two Harbors.

Once the plan is sorted, inspect the hardware. Satellite terminals need a suitable view of the sky, and masts, radar arches, hardtops and other equipment can interfere with reception. A system that works perfectly in the slip may experience interruptions as the boat changes heading or rolls.

Check mounts, cables and connections for wear, looseness and corrosion. Saltwater has an impressive talent for finding the one connection you assumed would stay dry. If anything looks questionable, have a qualified marine electronics technician inspect it.

Power deserves attention, too. Broadband terminals, routers and connected devices consume electricity. A setup that runs happily on shore power may put a noticeable load on batteries at anchor. Review the manufacturer’s power requirements and make sure the boat’s charging and battery systems can support the equipment for the duration you expect to use it.

Then comes the part many boat owners skip: an actual test.

Don’t stop after opening a webpage at the dock and declaring victory. Try downloading a marine weather forecast, sending a message, accessing the applications you use aboard and reconnecting devices after restarting the system. If the equipment is approved for operation underway, test it during a routine trip in safe conditions.

Notice whether the connection drops when the vessel turns or when people move between different areas of the boat. Check that phones and tablets can connect to the onboard router, and learn how to troubleshoot the system before you need it.

A speed test can be useful, but reliability matters more than an impressive number on a screen. Fast internet that disappears every few minutes isn’t particularly helpful when you’re trying to get an updated forecast.

And while you’re checking settings, look for devices quietly consuming data. Automatic software updates, cloud photo backups and streaming can eat through allowances or compete for bandwidth. It’s entirely possible to blame the satellite network for a slow connection when the real culprit is someone’s tablet downloading three seasons of television.

There is, however, one critical limitation that no amount of streaming speed can overcome: satellite Wi-Fi is not a substitute for marine distress equipment.

Broadband service can fail because of power loss, damaged equipment, obstructed signals or network problems. A working VHF marine radio remains essential for communicating with nearby vessels and contacting the Coast Guard within radio range. Depending on the voyage, an appropriately registered emergency position-indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB, and other dedicated communications equipment may also be important.

An EPIRB is designed to transmit a distress alert through the international satellite search-and-rescue system. It does not need the boat’s Wi-Fi password, and that is precisely the point. Satellite messengers and phones can provide additional options, but their coverage and limitations should also be understood.

For Southern California boaters crossing to Catalina or heading farther offshore, the safest plan is to have more than one way to communicate. No one should discover during an emergency that their only backup was an app that needed an internet connection.

Of course, the benefits of staying connected are real. Families can check in, crews can receive updated information and people spending extended periods aboard can handle responsibilities that once required a trip back to land. For some boaters, that flexibility means more time on the water.

For others, it means the office has finally figured out how to reach them at anchor. Progress is complicated.

A little winter testing can help make sure onboard internet does what it’s supposed to do, without confusing convenience with safety. Check the subscription, inspect the installation, understand the power demands and practice using the equipment under realistic conditions.

And remember that even the most sophisticated satellite system comes with one feature worth appreciating: an off switch.

Because while it’s nice to know you can answer an email from the middle of the Pacific Ocean, sometimes the entire point of owning a boat is that you don’t have to.