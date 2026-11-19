Updated rules for buoy markings, surface lines and hoop net configurations affect recreational crabbers, including private boaters fishing north of Point Arguello.

SAN FRANCISCO — Recreational crabbers preparing for California’s 2026-27 Dungeness crab season should review updated hoop net regulations before heading onto the water, as new requirements address buoy identification, surface line markings, and the construction and use of fishing gear.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has introduced changes affecting hoop net fishing in waters north of Point Arguello in Santa Barbara County, an area that includes much of California’s central and northern coastline. Some requirements, including main buoy identification and legal hoop net configurations, apply statewide.

The regulations are particularly relevant this season because recreational crab traps are restricted from the California-Oregon border to Point Conception until at least Jan. 1, 2027, due to concerns about whale entanglements. Hoop nets and crab snares remain permitted where the recreational fishery is open, making it important for anglers to understand the rules governing these alternative methods.

One of the changes allows crabbers to use an additional marker buoy attached to the main buoy. The optional marker must be solid orange, measure no more than 6 inches in diameter and 14 inches in length, and display the letter “H” on two opposite sides. Each letter must be at least 2 inches tall and one-quarter inch thick.

The additional marker provides another way to identify hoop net gear at the surface, although it does not replace the required main buoy.

For hoop nets deployed offshore, excluding those used from piers and jetties, a main buoy is required. It must be no larger than 6 inches in diameter and 14 inches in length and display identifying information corresponding to the operator. Commercial passenger fishing vessels must display their vessel registration number, licensed guides must use their identification number, and other operators, including recreational boaters, must display their 10-digit CDFW GO ID number.

The updated regulations also allow up to 12 feet of surface line between the main buoy and the optional orange marker buoy. However, anglers using more than 6 feet of line must add specific color markings.

Under the new requirements, the line must have a solid orange section measuring 24 to 26 inches at the end nearest the marker buoy, immediately adjoining a solid purple section of the same length. No unmarked line may separate the two colored sections.

These requirements are intended to make fishing gear more identifiable and address concerns associated with lines and equipment in waters shared by marine wildlife, fishing vessels and other boaters.

Beyond buoy markings, anglers must also follow restrictions on the number of devices they can use. Except when fishing from public piers, recreational crabbers are limited to two rods and lines, two hand lines, or two nets, traps or other legal devices, including hoop nets, for taking crabs.

Another important requirement concerns how frequently hoop nets must be checked. CDFW regulations require hoop nets to be serviced at least once every two hours. Leaving a hoop net unattended or unchecked for longer than two hours is unlawful, and equipment that is abandoned or left unchecked beyond that period may be seized.

For boaters, this means hoop nets cannot be deployed and left in the water while the vessel travels elsewhere for an extended period. Operators should plan their fishing activities around the two-hour servicing requirement and maintain awareness of where their gear is positioned.

The regulations also establish specific construction standards for legal hoop nets.

A permitted hoop net may contain one to three rigid rings, with each ring measuring between 10 and 36 inches in inside diameter. The rings must be connected by nonmetallic soft mesh to form a circular net with an enclosed bottom.

Lift lines may be attached only to the top ring. If a second or third ring is used, each must be equal to or smaller than the ring above it.

When lifted from the water, the top ring must remain above and parallel to the other rings, while the enclosed mesh bottom must hang even with or below the rings. The entire net cannot exceed 36 inches in height when suspended, and the ring material cannot be thicker than 1 inch in any dimension.

Importantly, the net must collapse and lie flat on the ocean floor when not being lifted. This design requirement is intended to prevent the gear from trapping or restricting the movement of crustaceans while resting on the bottom.

For recreational anglers, understanding these specifications is important when purchasing new hoop nets or inspecting equipment already aboard. Gear that does not meet the required dimensions or construction standards may not be legal for use.

The changes also come amid broader efforts by California fisheries managers to reduce the risk of whales becoming entangled in fishing gear. The restrictions on recreational crab traps and the delayed commercial Dungeness crab season reflect concerns about humpback whale activity and confirmed entanglements along the California coast.

Although the new hoop net marking provisions discussed here are particularly relevant to waters north of Point Arguello, Southern California anglers should also pay attention to statewide requirements when using hoop nets for crab or lobster fishing.

Before departing, boaters should inspect their nets, confirm that buoy identification is correct, measure any surface lines, and check that required markings are properly positioned. Anglers should also verify current fishery openings, local restrictions and applicable marine protected area regulations.

CDFW provides additional information about the 2026 regulations, including diagrams illustrating approved buoy markings and hoop net configurations, at cdfwmarine.wordpress.com/2025/12/29/new-hoop-net-and-trap-fishing-regulations-for-2026/.

With the Dungeness crab season underway in most permitted areas, reviewing the updated rules before launching can help recreational boaters avoid violations while supporting efforts to reduce fishing gear hazards in California waters.