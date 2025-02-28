California Dockwalker Program Offers Free Training for 2025

Boaters and marine enthusiasts are invited to participate in the 2025 Dockwalker training program, a free educational initiative promoting clean and safe boating practices across California. The program, available through virtual and in-person sessions, trains volunteers to engage with the public, educate boaters on environmental best practices, and distribute California Boater Kits at marinas, launch ramps, marine stores, and boating events.

Last year, Dockwalkers helped share clean boating resources with over 6,500 boaters throughout the state. These training sessions cover key topics such as state and federal laws related to boat pollution, including oil, fuel, hazardous waste, sewage, boat maintenance, and marine debris. Participants will also learn best management practices and strategies for promoting clean water initiatives within the boating community.

Once trained, Dockwalkers gain access to California Boater Kits, a key outreach tool designed to promote safe and environmentally responsible boating habits. Despite the name, Dockwalkers do not necessarily have to walk the docks — they can connect with boaters at yacht clubs, regattas, boat shows, and other community events.

2025 Southern California Free Training Schedule

Saturday, March 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (Virtual Training)

Saturday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (In-Person Training at Silver Gate Yacht Club, San Diego)

Saturday, May 3, from10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (In-Person Training at Marina Del Rey Yacht Club)

Thursday, May 29, from10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (Virtual Training)

Refresher Trainings

For those trained in the last three years, refresher courses are available:

Thursday, April 24, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. (Virtual Training)

Thursday, May 22, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. (Virtual Training)

Benefits for Marinas and Yacht Clubs

Marina operators recognize that education is essential to maintaining clean boating facilities and minimizing environmental impact. Training staff as Dockwalkers provides marinas with educational materials and tools to support tenants and visitors in protecting California’s waterways. Additionally, participation in the program earns points toward Clean Marine certification or recertification.

For yacht clubs, Dockwalker training reinforces a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Having club members and staff trained in the program provides resources to support clean water initiatives. Participation also contributes to Club of the Year nominations under the community service category.

For more information or to register for a training session, visit the Dockwalker Program website.