Getting Kids Hooked on Fishing! The Southern California Way to Build the Next Generation of Anglers

From sportfishing camps and pier lessons to nonprofit outings and family-friendly fishing hubs, Southern California is giving kids more opportunities than ever to discover life on the water.

The biggest catch of the day might just be getting a kid hooked on fishing.

Ask almost any parent who’s done it, and they’ll tell you it’s about much more than catching fish. It’s watching a son or daughter light up when the rod bends, celebrating a first catch together and sharing a day away from screens and everyday distractions. Every season, parents phone it to radio shows, like “Let’s Talk Hook Up,” looking for advice on where to take their kids fishing. At the same time, Mother’s Day trips and family outings continue to demonstrate that some of the best memories made on the water — are made together. Across Southern California, organizations are making those first fishing experiences easier, more accessible, and more meaningful than ever.

Whether aboard a sportfishing boat in Dana Point, casting from the San Clemente Pier, or learning about marine life along the Channel Islands Harbor waterfront, a growing number of youth-focused programs are introducing children to fishing while teaching lessons that extend far beyond the end of a fishing rod.

These experiences aren’t simply about catching fish. They’re about building confidence, encouraging stewardship of the ocean, and creating family traditions that can last for generations.

Fishing has long been recognized as one of the few outdoor activities where multiple generations can participate together. A grandparent can fish alongside a grandchild. A first-time angler can stand shoulder to shoulder with someone who has spent decades on the water. Age, athletic ability and experience often matter far less than patience and a willingness to learn.

That accessibility has inspired several Southern California organizations to develop programs specifically designed to make fishing less intimidating for newcomers while helping children build confidence in a safe, supportive environment.

Dana Wharf Sportfishing has become one of the region’s long-time leaders in youth fishing education through its annual Kids Fishing Camp.

Designed for children ages 9 to 14, the four-day camp introduces participants to fishing aboard a private sportfishing vessel where experienced captains and crew teach everything from casting and fish identification to boating safety and responsible angling. Equipment, meals and instruction are included, allowing families to introduce children to fishing without investing in expensive gear before knowing whether the sport will become a lasting hobby.

By limiting enrollment to approximately 25 campers per session, instructors are able to provide personalized guidance while creating an atmosphere where young anglers can learn alongside peers who share their excitement for the water.

The experience goes beyond simply landing fish. Spending consecutive days aboard a boat teaches teamwork, patience and confidence while helping children become comfortable in a marine environment. Many campers leave not only with new fishing skills, but also with new friendships and an appreciation for Southern California’s coastal resources.

A little farther south, HOOKED Fishing Academy in San Clemente approaches youth education from the shoreline.

Centered around the San Clemente Pier, the academy’s mission is to foster a lifelong love of fishing by teaching practical, hands-on skills that children can carry with them for years to come.

Students learn far more than how to cast a line. Instruction includes knot tying, rigging tackle, bait selection, identifying local fish species and understanding changing ocean conditions. Along the way, instructors emphasize patience, focus, adaptability and problem-solving, qualities that often translate well beyond fishing into school, athletics and everyday life.

Rather than simply entertaining children outdoors, the academy encourages them to become independent anglers capable of preparing their own equipment and making thoughtful decisions on the water.

Its educational offerings continue beyond the summer months with private fishing lessons for children and adults, birthday fishing experiences and the “Bonito BONEanza!” Cast & Catch Fishing Clinic, where participants learn specialized techniques for targeting Pacific bonito from the San Clemente Pier.

Many summer campers also finish their week by stepping aboard a Dana Wharf Sportfishing vessel for a half-day ocean fishing trip, allowing them to apply the skills they learned from the pier in an offshore setting.

That connection between the pier and the ocean reflects a broader goal of helping children gain confidence in a variety of fishing environments.

Soon, those young anglers will have another resource waiting at the end of the San Clemente Pier.

Hook & Cook, the new concession replacing the former end-of-pier operation, is being designed as more than a restaurant. The concept combines food service with a bait and tackle shop, rod rentals, provisions and family gathering space, making it easier for newcomers to spend an afternoon fishing without arriving fully equipped.

For parents considering a spontaneous day at the pier, that convenience can make all the difference.

Instead of purchasing rods, bait and tackle before their first outing, families will be able to rent equipment, pick up supplies, enjoy lunch or shaved ice and spend more time introducing children to fishing.

Hook & Cook has also partnered with HOOKED Fishing Academy, creating a natural pathway for children to continue practicing the skills they learn through camps and lessons. Its emphasis on being community-driven and eco-conscious reflects a broader commitment to making fishing approachable while encouraging respect for the marine environment.

The result is a destination designed not only for experienced anglers but also for families discovering the sport for the first time.

Farther north in Ventura County, Reel Guppy Outdoors has spent more than a decade proving that access to fishing should never depend on a family’s ability to purchase equipment.

Founded by Kevin Brannon, the nonprofit organization provides free fishing programs that introduce children and families to angling while emphasizing education, leadership and stewardship.

Operating from its Dockside Learning Center at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard, Reel Guppy supplies everything participants need, including rods, reels, bait and instruction. Monthly community fishing events give parents and children the opportunity to learn together while experienced volunteers teach casting, reeling and safe fishing practices.

Inside the learning center, children explore local marine life through hands-on exhibits and educational displays before applying what they’ve learned on the waterfront.

The organization’s educational reach extends well beyond the harbor.

Through its Oceans of Opportunity program, Reel Guppy partners with schools and community organizations to introduce students to California’s marine ecosystems while teaching life skills, leadership and environmental responsibility.

A partnership with Ventura County Probation has expanded those efforts even further, supporting six-week leadership development programs that include kayaking, harbor tours, financial literacy, rod-building workshops, career exploration and direct mentorship. The program serves youth from fifth grade through college, reinforcing Reel Guppy’s belief that fishing can become a vehicle for confidence, belonging and personal growth.

Although each of these organizations takes a different approach, they share a common mission.

Some teach aboard sportfishing boats. Others begin on a pier or inside a classroom. Some provide structured camps, while others remove financial barriers by offering free community events.

Together, they demonstrate that fishing is about much more than catching dinner.

It teaches children patience when the bite slows, resilience when a fish gets away and confidence when they finally land one. It encourages them to observe tides, weather, wildlife and changing ocean conditions while fostering an appreciation for conservation and responsible use of marine resources.

Perhaps most importantly, it creates opportunities for families to unplug, spend time together and build traditions that can last a lifetime.

As another summer draws to a close, the lessons learned on Southern California’s boats, piers and harbors won’t end with the season. Registration for many youth fishing programs opens months before summer begins, and families interested in getting their children involved are encouraged to watch for announcements throughout the year.

The next generation of anglers is already stepping up to the rail. With the support of organizations like Dana Wharf Sportfishing, HOOKED Fishing Academy, Hook & Cook and Reel Guppy Outdoors, they’re learning that the greatest catch isn’t always the fish at the end of the line. Sometimes, it’s a lifelong connection to the ocean itself.