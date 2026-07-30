Long Beach Seeks Community Input as Planning Continues for LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LONG BEACH — As preparations continue for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the City of Long Beach is asking residents, businesses and community stakeholders to help shape how the city welcomes the world when the Games arrive in Southern California.

The City has launched an online community survey to gather feedback on priorities, concerns and opportunities related to Long Beach’s role as an official venue city for the LA28 Games. Responses will help guide planning efforts and inform community engagement strategies as preparations continue over the next two years.

“As we prepare to welcome the world in 2028, we are focused on building a 2028 Games experience shaped by our community,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “This survey is an important opportunity for people to share their input so that our planning reflects the values and needs of the people who call this city home.”

Long Beach is expected to play a significant role during the Games, hosting 11 Olympic sporting events and seven Paralympic sporting events. For the boating community, the city will also serve as the venue for several Olympic sailing disciplines, with Long Beach’s Belmont Shore waters hosting the kiteboarding and windsurfing competitions.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. It will remain open through Sept. 30, 2026. Throughout the summer, City staff will also conduct outreach at community events to encourage participation.

According to the City, survey responses will be shared with the Mayor and City Council to help identify community priorities and address potential concerns as planning moves forward. Feedback will also be shared with partner organizations involved in preparing for the Games.

In addition to the survey, the City is working with schools, nonprofit organizations and community groups to expand outreach and encourage participation from residents across Long Beach.

Those interested in following Long Beach’s preparations can visit the City’s LA28 webpage, which includes an interactive venue map, frequently asked questions, updates on community meetings and future volunteer opportunities.

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games take place July 24 through Aug. 27, 2028, with Long Beach expected to play a prominent role as one of Southern California’s primary competition venues.