On the Waterfront: Harbor Buzz!

Newport Beach Waterfront Estate Lists for Nearly $70 Million with Rare Superyacht Dock.

For Southern California boaters, waterfront homes with private docks are always in demand. But a newly listed estate in Newport Beach has taken that concept to another level.

A residence on guard-gated Linda Isle has hit the market for $69.998 million, offering one of the largest private docking configurations in Newport Harbor. The property includes approximately 104 feet of waterfront and a private dock capable of accommodating a 130-foot yacht alongside a 70-foot vessel, or multiple smaller boats.

According to listing agent Kyle Wade of Luxe Real Estate, properties with docks capable of handling yachts exceeding 100 feet are exceptionally rare in Newport Beach. Multiple listing service records indicate that only a handful of comparable waterfront properties have changed hands over the past 25 years.

The estate spans more than 9,100 square feet and sits on roughly one-third of an acre, making it one of the largest residential parcels on Linda Isle. The existing home was taken down to its structural framework before undergoing a complete rebuild that was completed in 2024.

According to the listing, the home was redesigned to serve as both a waterfront residence and an art gallery while accommodating the owner’s yacht. Newport Beach building records identify biotech entrepreneur Ming Hsieh as the property’s owner.

Beyond its expansive dock, the home features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an open-concept floor plan, floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlooking Newport Harbor and multiple waterfront terraces designed to maximize harbor views. An elevator connects the home’s three levels, including a lower-level entertainment space.

While the home’s artwork and yacht are not included in the asking price, both may be available through separate negotiations. Earlier this year, Hsieh listed his 154-foot superyacht, Ocean Dreamwalker III for approximately $26 million.

Although few recreational boaters will be shopping in the $70 million price range, the listing highlights the premium placed on deep-water dockage in Newport Harbor. As larger recreational yachts continue to grow in popularity, waterfront properties capable of accommodating vessels exceeding 100 feet remain among the rarest and most sought-after real estate in Southern California.