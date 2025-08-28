Dana Point Harbor Patrol

From Dana Point Harbor to the South County coastline, the Orange County Sheriff’s Harbor Patrol operates 24/7, providing comprehensive maritime safety and law enforcement. Stationed in Dana Point, the Harbor Patrol covers the stretch from the south county line to Main Beach in Laguna and extends out to international waters, performing firefighting, first aid, search and rescue, law enforcement, and safety duties for recreational boaters and commercial fishermen alike. Their presence extends to the dock, with the Embarcadero Marina’s six-lane launch ramp open around the clock for just $15 per vehicle with a trailer, giving boaters quick access to open water. As part of the Sheriff’s Department’s Harbor Patrol Bureau, the Dana Point team operates within a countywide network that spans 48 miles of coastline and the harbors at Newport Beach, Sunset–Huntington, and Dana Point. Under Harbormaster Captain Gary Lewellyn, the bureau maintains a fleet of six twin-engine fireboats and nine single-engine patrol boats, all serviced in-house by skilled marine mechanics and craftsmen. Deputies — fully trained peace officers — receive nearly 480 hours of specialized instruction in marine firefighting, navigation, heavy weather boat handling, search and rescue, and advanced first aid before pursuing the state’s highest marine rescue and enforcement...