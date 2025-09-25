Fast Facts: Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey holds a special place on the Southern California coast, blending boating culture, accessibility, and a touch of Hollywood flair. Here are some quick facts about the harbor that make it stand out.

Marina del Rey is the largest man-made small-craft harbor in North America, with nearly 4,600 boat slips. Before construction in the 1950s, the site was mostly marshland and wetlands known as “Del Rey Lagoon,” transformed over the decades into today’s bustling waterfront community.

Thanks to its location just four miles from Los Angeles International Airport, it’s one of the most accessible harbors in the country, attracting transient boaters, travelers, and charter operators year-round. Its convenience has also made it a favorite spot for film crews. Marina del Rey has served as a backdrop for countless movies, TV shows, and commercials, from Dexter to Arrested Development, cementing its reputation as Hollywood’s harbor.

The marina isn’t without quirks, either. Fisherman’s Village is home to a giant fiberglass sculpture of the “Kissing Sailor,” inspired by the famous Times Square photo taken at the end of World War II. And on any given day, docks and buoys double as napping spots for California sea lions, which have become unofficial mascots of the marina.

Marina del Rey also embraces its role as a boating lifestyle hub, with yacht clubs, sailing schools, charter fleets, and waterfront dining all packed into one walkable district. Each December, the community lights up for the Holiday Boat Parade, a tradition dating back to 1963 that draws crowds from all over Los Angeles to enjoy the spectacle of decorated yachts and glowing lights.

From its massive slip count and cultural connections to its local wildlife and waterfront festivities, Marina del Rey is far more than a place to dock a boat — it’s a vibrant destination where Southern California’s coastal character truly comes alive.