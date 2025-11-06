Fish for Life to Host Annual Texas Hold ’Em Fundraiser in San Clemente

Fish for Life, a San Clemente–based nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with special needs, will host its 13th Annual Texas Hold ’Em Fundraiser on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Held at McGowan Hall, 105 N. La Esperanza in San Clemente, the event combines community fun with a meaningful mission — raising funds to continue providing inclusive ocean adventures for children and young adults with mental and physical disabilities.

Fish for Life was founded to bring dignity, joy, and new possibilities to people with special needs by introducing them to the thrill of sportfishing. The organization regularly charters boats out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing, taking groups of participants on memorable day trips that focus on inclusion, mentorship, and confidence-building. Each trip pairs children and young adults with caring volunteers, deckhands, and captains who help them experience the ocean in a supportive and celebratory environment.

The upcoming poker fundraiser invites both seasoned card players and newcomers to take part in a friendly evening of Texas Hold ’Em for a cause. All registered players will receive a three-quarter day fishing trip pass from Dana Wharf Sportfishing, along with the chance to win prizes for the top five finishers and a trophy for the grand champion. Final table participants will also receive a complimentary pair of Rainbow Sandals, a local favorite brand headquartered in San Clemente.

Beyond the main tournament, the event promises a lively atmosphere with a silent auction, appetizers, and appearances by celebrity “bounty players” at every table. The fundraiser is limited to 100 participants, with a $200 entry fee to reserve a seat. General admission is available for $25, offering guests the chance to enjoy the evening’s festivities, bid on auction items, and support the cause without playing in the tournament.

Event proceeds help fund future fishing trips and expand Fish for Life’s outreach to more families across Southern California. The organization’s mission continues to resonate with the local boating and angling community, who see the joy and confidence these trips inspire in each participant.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit fishforlife.org or call (949) 285-8819.