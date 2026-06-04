Harbor Island Becomes the Showroom: San Diego International Boat Show Returns This June

From floating showcases and luxury yachts to walkable docks and waterfront experiences, one of Southern California’s biggest boating weekends is heading back to San Diego Bay.

Every boating season seems to have an unofficial starting line. For some, it arrives with the first offshore fish reports of the year. For others, it’s the launch after winter maintenance or the first overnight cruise of the season. In San Diego, however, one event continues to signal the beginning of summer boating culture in a different way: stepping onto the docks and imagining where your next adventure might begin.

This June, the San Diego International Boat Show returns to Harbor Island, transforming the marina into a floating display of vessels, marine brands, entertainment, and waterfront experiences designed to bring visitors directly into the boating lifestyle.

Scheduled for June 11 through June 14, 2026, the event returns to Safe Harbor Sunroad Marina at 955 Harbor Island Drive in San Diego, where organizers are once again building an experience that blends traditional boat show elements with a more immersive marina atmosphere. Rather than walking through convention halls and static displays, visitors will spend the day surrounded by slips, docks, and boats floating in their natural environment.

Organizers expect participation from more than 40 builders, brokerages, exhibitors, and marine brands, along with more than 150 vessels on display and attendance exceeding 5,000 visitors per day throughout the event. The scale makes it one of Southern California’s largest recreational boating showcases and a major seasonal draw for everyone from serious buyers to curious waterfront visitors.

According to Kamber Jones, Director of Hospitality for Revel Republic, visitors can expect a significantly expanded experience this year.

“The 2026 show is being described as a reimagined experience, with both on-water and on-land exhibitions, activations, and entertainment transforming Safe Harbor Sunroad into a comprehensive maritime experience,” Jones said. “The show returns with expanded in-water and on-land displays. Visitors can explore a showcase of countless vessels, the latest nautical gear, and interactive experiences along the scenic waterfront.”

Part of the show’s appeal comes from its location. Harbor Island already feels like an active boating destination, with views across San Diego Bay toward downtown, arriving aircraft overhead, and rows of slips stretching into the water. During the event, that setting becomes part of the experience itself. Visitors can move from one boat to the next comparing layouts, exploring helm stations, stepping aboard brokerage listings, and discovering the newest trends in comfort, performance, and onboard technology.

Jones noted that the atmosphere extends well beyond the vessels themselves and is designed to showcase San Diego’s broader coastal culture.

“Safe Harbor Sunroad Marina on Harbor Island offers expansive dock space for in-water yacht displays alongside on-land exhibits, activations, and entertainment areas,” she said. “SDIBS emphasizes a premium, lifestyle-driven experience with a curated selection of yachts, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, designed to feel upscale and social, blending boating with hospitality, music, and coastal culture.”

Boat shows today also serve a broader purpose than simply shopping. Some visitors arrive actively searching for their next vessel while others are gathering ideas for upgrades, comparing equipment, learning about new products, or introducing family members to boating for the first time. For many, it becomes an opportunity to walk through boats they may otherwise only see online and experience firsthand how different layouts, sizes, and features actually feel.

The weekend begins with a special opening preview event.

On Thursday, June 11, attendees can access the show early during the Opening Pre-Show from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering a slightly different pace before the larger weekend crowds arrive.

The full public show schedule continues with Friday and Saturday hours from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ticketing options allow visitors to customize their experience depending on how much time they want to spend exploring. A full Weekend Pass includes daily admission throughout the event beginning at $49.99, while Pre-Show Thursday admission starts at $39.99. Single-day admission for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday begins at $29.99 per day.

Families continue to receive additional value, with children 12 and younger admitted free, and military and first responder discounts available at the door with valid identification.

Parking is available nearby with general admission parking offered for $20 at 851 Harbor Island Drive, while VIP parking is available directly at the marina location for $45.

Beyond the boats themselves, organizers describe this year’s event as a reimagined maritime experience featuring activations, exhibits, and entertainment designed to encourage visitors to spend the day exploring the waterfront.

Several new additions are also planned for 2026. Jones said organizers have focused on strengthening local participation while enhancing the overall guest experience.

“This year, we’re excited to further elevate the San Diego International Boat Show experience by introducing more local San Diego brands and partners into the event, helping create a stronger community-driven and coastal lifestyle atmosphere,” Jones said. “We’ve also expanded our food and beverage programming with interactive tasting activations from brands including Golden Eagle Vodka, Whitehaven, and Zacapa, alongside enhanced hospitality spaces designed to give attendees an immersive experience both on and off the docks.”

While the boats remain the centerpiece, organizers believe the show’s larger significance lies in its ability to bring together multiple facets of San Diego’s maritime community under one roof, or in this case, one marina.

“As San Diego’s top maritime event, SDIBS is a celebration of all things nautical, from luxury yachts to innovative marine technology, serving as the focal point for the latest trends and developments in the maritime world,” Jones said. “The show stands as a significant platform for exhibitors looking to showcase their products and services, making it an essential gathering for anyone with a passion for the sea.”

That broad appeal helps explain why the event attracts everyone from seasoned boat owners and yacht enthusiasts to first-time buyers and curious visitors looking to experience the waterfront.

Jones added that the show’s Harbor Island location plays a major role in making the event accessible to both local residents and out-of-town visitors.

“The show’s location at Safe Harbor Sunroad Marina, just five minutes from San Diego International Airport, makes it highly accessible, reinforcing its role as a community anchor for the region’s waterfront culture,” she said.

And perhaps that remains the reason boat shows continue attracting such broad audiences.

Not everyone arrives intending to buy.

Some come to compare boats. Some leave inspired to upgrade. Others simply enjoy walking the docks, stepping aboard vessels they admire, and spending a day immersed in boating culture.

For four days in June, Harbor Island becomes something more than a marina. It becomes a place where boating dreams feel a little closer to becoming reality.

For tickets and additional information, visit sdibs.com.