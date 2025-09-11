Marine Cordage for Best Performance

No matter what type or size of boat you own, safety on the water largely comes down to the quality of cordage, or “line,” employed on your decks. Though this is obviously of primary concern to those of us who own sailboats, motorboats also use line for fenders, personal flotation devices (PFDs), anchor line and other various types of gear requiring secure tie-downs. Before running off to buy a roll of line, you first need to know what type of materials, construction and size of line are best suited for the application you have in mind. Different types of polymers are suited for specific purposes, so we want to ensure the line we choose is destined only for the job intended. Boat line can be broken down into four categories, each of which offers a range of options, depending on boat size and personal preference: running rigging; docking; anchoring; and small craft, which includes dinghies, jet skis and PFDs. Sta-Set double-braided polyester line is the choice of many ocean sailors for halyards, sail sheets, and other running rigging. (Credit: Bill Morris) Running Rigging Running rigging refers to all the lines used to manage a sailboat, including halyards for hoisting sails, sheets...