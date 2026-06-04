Newport Harbor Stakeholders Organize Town Hall Over Proposed Mooring Policy Changes

Newport Harbor stakeholders are preparing for a public town hall meeting focused on proposed changes involving recreational dock and mooring permit policies in Newport Harbor.

The “Newport Harbor Community Town Hall” is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Oasis Senior Center located at 801 Narcissus Avenue in Corona del Mar.

According to meeting organizers, the event is intended to provide information and discussion surrounding the Newport Beach State Lands Commission process, the City’s proposed timeline for future policy development, and recommendations outlined in a December 2025 staff report.

The meeting announcement states that attendees will have opportunities to share opinions and ideas regarding how the City can respond to the State Lands Commission’s report while remaining informed about future developments connected to a proposed 2027 policy package.

The Newport Mooring Association is also expected to discuss its position regarding recreational dock and mooring permits. According to the flyer, the association is advocating for the use of the Category 1 State Benchmark Rate for all recreational dock and mooring permittees, as well as updates to permit transfer policies.

The event comes amid ongoing discussions regarding harbor permit structures, waterfront access, and the long-term management of recreational docks and moorings within Newport Harbor.

Additional information and updates are available through the Newport Mooring Association at:

NewportMooringAssociation.org