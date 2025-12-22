ONE Henry Hudson Returns to Port of Los Angeles as Investigation Continues

The ONE Henry Hudson container ship was safely returned to Yusen Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles late Wednesday night, marking a shift into the next phase of response operations following last week’s onboard fire.

Under the direction of Unified Command, the vessel was escorted through a designated safety zone by Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Fire Department fire boats, U.S. Coast Guard crews, and tug operators. Salvage teams monitored the transit for heat signatures, and no flare ups were reported.

Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy, serving as Incident Commander, said the vessel’s relocation and return required meticulous coordination among agencies. With the ship now back at berth, longshore labor and salvage crews will begin inspecting and offloading cargo, categorizing containers as fire damaged, water damaged, or undamaged. All waste materials, including firefighting water, will be removed and disposed of under an approved waste management plan.

ILWU Local 13 President Gary Herrera noted the cooperation among agencies and emphasized the union’s ongoing role in maintaining safety and continuity for domestic and international trade.

Port Police continue active air monitoring around the terminal. Readings remain below state and federal thresholds, with no impacts detected outside the safety zone. Real time monitoring data is available through the Port’s public air quality site.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. The Unified Command overseeing the response includes the Coast Guard, Port Police, and the vessel’s Qualified Individual, with the Los Angeles Fire Department now serving in a supporting role.