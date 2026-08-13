Orange County Sailing & Events Center Charts Course for Major Future as Upgrades Get Underway

Dock replacements, facility improvements, and long-term planning aim to strengthen one of Dana Point Harbor’s premier public boating centers

DANA POINT — One of Southern California’s premier public boating and waterfront education facilities is entering a new chapter as Orange County begins a series of improvements designed to enhance programs today while laying the groundwork for a complete transformation in the years ahead.

The Orange County Sailing & Events Center (OCSEC) in Dana Point Harbor is currently undergoing several improvement projects, including replacement docks, expanded storage space and facility upgrades, while Orange County Parks moves forward with long-term planning for what could eventually become a modern, two-story waterfront campus dedicated to boating, sailing and community education.

Although a complete rebuild remains years away, county officials and the organizations that call the center home say the work now underway will improve the experience for thousands of participants who visit the facility each year.

According to Danielle Kennedy, public information officer for OC Parks, the center is currently advancing three projects simultaneously: replacement of the aging docks, short-term improvements to the existing facility and development of a long-term master plan that will guide the center’s future.

The dock replacement project is estimated to cost approximately $4.2 million, with about $3.2 million funded through a grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. While the cost of the larger redevelopment has not yet been determined, Kennedy said it will depend on the scope of the final project following community input and the planning process.

For many of the nonprofit organizations that operate from the center, the improvements represent years of collaboration between Orange County, user groups and local leaders.

“The supervisor and the user groups and the Harbor Advisory Committee figured out some interim planning for the sailing and event center that would allow all the programs to operate as efficiently as possible,” said Diane Wenzel, executive director of Westwind Sailing.

Wenzel credited Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley for working closely with the organizations that use the center to improve the building’s functionality while preserving public access.

“She’s cleaned out classrooms and made the center much more accessible for the public programming and not just storage,” Wenzel said. “She’s been very proactive about that.”

As outdated storage sheds were removed from the property, Orange County Parks installed temporary storage containers to ensure programs could continue operating without interruption.

Kennedy said the county has already completed several short-term improvements, including new paint, flooring, lighting and roofing. Additional projects, including ADA accessibility improvements, shade sails and new fencing, are scheduled to begin after the busy summer boating season.

“So, things are going in a positive direction, and we’re really pleased with how hard she’s been working and how she’s been listening to all the groups,” Wenzel said.

Since opening in 1985 through California Tidelands grant funding, the Orange County Sailing & Events Center has served as one of the region’s primary public access facilities for boating education, paddlesports, sailing instruction and community recreation.

Over the past four decades, however, the facility has begun to show its age.

“It’s tired. It’s old. It’s falling apart. It’s not as functional as it could be,” Wenzel said.

Rather than simply renovating the aging structure, Orange County is exploring plans for a complete replacement on the existing site. The concept currently under consideration would feature a new two-story building designed to better serve the wide variety of educational and recreational programs offered at the center.

The proposed facility could include expanded classroom space, updated equipment and flexible areas capable of accommodating additional community programming. Wenzel estimates the project could take five to 10 years to complete once planning, permitting and public approvals are finalized.

The next step in that process will be the first of three public workshops for the Long-Term Planning Project. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Orange County Sailing & Events Center, where residents, user groups and members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback that will help shape the facility’s future.

While the long-term redevelopment remains in its early stages, several improvements will be visible much sooner.

A new storage building for the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, while replacement docks are planned on both sides of the center before the end of the year.

“The docks are crumbling and falling apart,” Wenzel said.

The dock improvements are also expected to complement the broader Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project already underway throughout the marina. Wenzel said the same contractor replacing marina docks elsewhere in the harbor is expected to construct the new docks at the sailing center.

The improvements have been guided by the organizations that use the facility on a daily basis, including the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club, Mariners 936 Sea Scouts, Westwind Sailing, KG Beach Camp, Dana Point Youth Foundation, Dana Point Aquatic Foundation, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Toastmasters, Performance Paddling, Ocean Academy and Dana Hills High School’s paddle club.

Although fewer organizations now operate from the center than in previous decades, Wenzel said their collective impact continues to reach thousands of Orange County residents every year.

“There are probably about not quite a dozen programs that are operating there,” she said. “However, the groups that are operating provide services to tens of thousands of people every year.”

Many of those organizations focus on introducing children and families to life on the water through affordable classes, scholarships and public programs designed to remove financial barriers to participation.

“The idea is low cost and accessibility,” Wenzel said. “Everybody makes every effort to be completely inclusive and never deny anybody access to any of these services.”

Despite the ongoing construction, visitors should notice little disruption to programming.

OC Parks intentionally delayed the dock replacement work until after the summer season to minimize impacts, and Wenzel said the county has made keeping programs operational a priority throughout construction.

“I don’t see that there will be lapses in the programming that’s happening,” she said.

While attention throughout Dana Point Harbor has largely focused on the massive harbor revitalization taking place around the commercial core and marina, Wenzel believes the improvements at the Orange County Sailing & Events Center represent an equally important investment in the harbor’s future.

Rather than creating another commercial destination, the project is centered on expanding opportunities for public access, boating education and waterfront recreation.

“I think they’re going to be in awe of this amazing county treasure that is for the public,” Wenzel said. “My dream and my hope is for them to just be in awe of this place and that this is a real gem for the county.”

If completed as envisioned, the revitalized center will continue serving as a gateway to sailing, paddling and waterfront education for future generations, ensuring that one of Orange County’s most valuable public boating resources remains accessible for decades to come.