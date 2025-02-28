San Diego Yacht Club to Host 2025 Etchells North American Championship

San Diego Yacht Club and Etchells Fleet 13 will host the 2025 Etchells North American Championship from May 14 through 18, 2025, at Coronado Roads, San Diego’s premier ocean racing venue. With more than 50 boats expected, the event serves as a key lead-up to the 2026 Etchells World Championship, also set to take place in San Diego next May.

Sailors looking to prepare for the North Americans are encouraged to compete in SDYC’s Etchells West Coast Spring Series, which runs through April. Unlike other major regattas, the North Americans do not require pre-qualifying events, allowing for broader participation.

A major highlight this year is the introduction of Vakaros’ RaceSense, a GPS-based race management system designed to streamline starts and rule enforcement. Each competing boat will be equipped with this cutting-edge technology, eliminating the need for penalty flags and reducing race delays.

“With RaceSense, we’re giving competitors the real-time data and insights they need to fine-tune their strategy and elevate their game on the water,” said Will Huerth, global sales director at Vakaros. Principal Race Officer Michael Foster added that the system will notify boats immediately if they are over the starting line, eliminating general recalls and ensuring smoother race operations.

Off the water, SDYC will host a full lineup of social events, including a welcome reception, happy hour, and a championship dinner on Saturday. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony, where the top team will be crowned 2025 Etchells North American Champions and awarded the Bill Lynn Trophy.

Early bird registration is open until April 15. For event details and registration, visit sailing.sdyc.org.