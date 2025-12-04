Site Preparation Begins for The Wave Hotel Construction on the Headlands

Construction is progressing on The Wave at Dana Point, a new boutique-style hotel set to rise on the Headlands at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Green Lantern. Rough grading began in late October following the city’s approval of a grading permit, marking the start of visible work on one of Dana Point’s most anticipated hospitality projects.

The 35,000-square-foot development will feature 60 modern, high-tech guest rooms along with 40 “overnight surfers’ dens,” offering hostel-style accommodations for travelers seeking a more affordable stay near the coast. Plans also include a full-service restaurant and bar, underground parking, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool designed to capture ocean views.

General contractor Genova Construction is leading the build and reports that the project is moving smoothly through its early stages. With rough grading nearly complete, crews are preparing for the next major phase—installing shoring to stabilize the site before excavation continues on the hotel’s foundation and subterranean parking structure.

The project’s design includes two underground levels below street grade and two above, creating a balance between modern architecture and the natural landscape of the Headlands. This phase requires extensive site work, excavation, and concrete preparation to support the structure’s future amenities and parking area.

Genova Construction is no stranger to Dana Point development, having previously completed 17 homes in The Strand area. The company’s long-standing relationship with the community has helped streamline collaboration with city officials and residents during the early construction phase.

Excitement has been building among locals as work continues at the site. Many see The Wave as a welcome addition to Dana Point’s hospitality offerings, providing comfortable, mid-range accommodations that complement the surrounding coastal attractions. Once completed, the project is expected to deliver both economic and recreational benefits to the area, creating a space that connects visitors and residents alike to the coastal charm of Dana Point.