South Coast Fish Report

Provided by Dana Wharf Sportfishing

It was a great week again and definitely feeling the spring vibe in the air. Water temps are still in the low 60° range, and that’s been helpful for the local bass fishing.

Our 1/2-day trips have been seeing bass action using mixed approaches. Flyline fishing worked well on the high-sun days with good water movement, while sinker setups fished well on some of the overcast days too. Small-profile soft baits and rubber lures on 1/4- to 1/2-ounce lead heads caught some nice calico bass. Cut baits and strip bait on the bottom fished well for sand bass and sculpin. We’re also seeing some nice sheephead for the guys fishing near the boilers on the reefs using shrimp and clam bait.

Deep water is seeing great sculpin fishing. Classic sculpin setups with rubber lures have really been the best option. Some fish are still being caught on cut baits like squid and sardine, but the rubber lures have been the deal.

Halibut derby update—we had a boat out Friday that landed five legal fish, with the biggest being a 12-pounder. We’re still seeing the majority of the fish in the 5- to 8-pound range and in tight, relatively shallow zones inside 10 fathoms.