The Hidden Hull Problem Most Slipholders Don’t See Coming

How blistering starts inside your fiberglass — and how to stop it before it becomes a five-figure yard bill.

Many boaters discover hull blistering the same way: during what was supposed to be a routine haul-out for bottom paint.

The boat comes out of the water, the hull pressure washes clean, and suddenly the smooth gelcoat surface is dotted with dozens — sometimes hundreds — of small raised bubbles. They weren’t visible at the dock. They weren’t noticeable underway. And yet, there they are.

Those bubbles are not surface defects. They’re signs of a chemical process that’s been happening inside the fiberglass for years.

Hull blistering is a form of osmosis that affects fiberglass (FRP) boats that remain in the water for long periods. It’s one of the most misunderstood maintenance issues among slipholders because the damage starts beneath the gelcoat, long before anything is visible on the outside.

How blistering actually happens

A fiberglass hull is made of layers. On the outside is gelcoat — the glossy, protective finish that gives the boat its smooth appearance. Beneath that are layers of fiberglass fabric and resin, which form the structural laminate of the hull.

Gelcoat looks solid, but at a microscopic level it’s slightly porous. Over time, water molecules slowly migrate through the gelcoat and into the laminate beneath.

Inside the laminate are tiny pockets of uncured resin, binders and water-soluble chemicals left over from the original manufacturing process. When water reaches those pockets, it creates a chemical reaction that produces an acidic fluid.

That fluid has nowhere to go.

Pressure begins to build. The pressure pushes outward against the gelcoat. Eventually, that pressure forms the small bubble boaters see on the outside — a blister.

If one is opened, a foul-smelling acidic liquid drains out. That liquid is the byproduct of the osmotic reaction that has been building inside the hull.

Why this becomes a serious problem

In the early stages, blistering is largely cosmetic. The boat may run fine. The hull still looks fair. It’s easy to assume it’s not urgent.

But over time, the pressure inside the laminate begins to break down the fiberglass structure. Moisture spreads farther into the hull. The laminate can begin to weaken and, in severe cases, delaminate.

This process doesn’t stop on its own. It worsens year after year until either the hull is repaired — or the structural integrity of the laminate is compromised.

That’s when the repair becomes expensive.

Why Southern California boats are especially prone

Hull blistering is most common in boats that:

Live in slips year-round

Were built in the 1970s through 1990s, before barrier coats were standard practice

Do not have an epoxy barrier coat beneath the bottom paint

Spend time in warm saltwater environments like Southern California harbors

Warm water accelerates the osmotic process. Boats that remain continuously immersed are at much higher risk than trailered or dry-stored boats.

Even a well-built laminate can absorb a small percentage of water over time. Poorer laminates, or those with more voids and uncured resin pockets, absorb significantly more.

The repair most boaters don’t expect

The proper repair for blistering is not to patch the visible bubbles.

The correct process is far more involved:

Haul the boat Grind open every blister Remove damaged laminate material Allow the hull to dry — sometimes for weeks or months Fill and fair the opened areas with epoxy filler Sand and smooth the hull Apply multiple coats of an epoxy barrier coat Reapply bottom paint

This is why blister repairs frequently become $10,000 to $40,000 yard projects. The majority of the cost is labor and drying time, not materials.

What barrier coats actually do

An epoxy barrier coat is applied directly over the gelcoat and beneath the bottom paint. Unlike gelcoat, epoxy has a dense molecular structure that greatly reduces the migration of water molecules into the laminate.

Some systems also include microscopic glass or mineral flakes that create an additional physical barrier to moisture intrusion.

When properly applied to the correct thickness, a barrier coat dramatically slows — and in many cases prevents — the osmotic process that causes blistering.

Prevention is far easier than repair

For boats that spend most of their time in the water, a barrier coat is one of the most important long-term protective steps an owner can take.

Prevention includes:

Applying an epoxy barrier coat before bottom paint

Regular haul-outs and hull inspections

Addressing small blisters early

Keeping the bilge and interior of the boat as dry as possible

Proper bottom maintenance over time

A barrier coat must be applied to a properly prepared, dry hull to be effective. That typically means sanding or blasting off old bottom paint, cleaning the surface thoroughly, and applying multiple coats of epoxy to achieve the correct thickness before bottom paint is reapplied.

Can you just repair a few blisters?

In some cases — particularly with boats that are stored dry for long periods or only used seasonally — owners may choose to repair isolated blisters and postpone a full barrier coat. However, boats that live in the water year-round are much more susceptible to repeat blistering. For these vessels, applying a barrier coat after repairs is widely considered the best long-term solution.

Signs to watch

Regular inspection during haul-outs is critical. Besides visible bubbles, blistering can also cause:

Increased hull weight from absorbed water

Weakened laminate structure

A rougher hull surface that slows the boat

Blistering often starts small and goes unnoticed until a routine yard visit reveals how widespread it’s become.

The simple way to understand it

Hull blistering is water trying to get out of your fiberglass hull after it got in years ago.

And the longer it stays trapped, the bigger — and more expensive — the problem becomes.

For Southern California slipholders, understanding how blistering starts and how to prevent it can be the difference between a routine bottom paint job and a major, unexpected yard bill.