SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Yacht Club announced it will host the 2026 Puerto Vallarta Race, a 1,050-nautical-mile offshore sailing event from San Diego, California, to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Scheduled for February 26 to March 6, 2026, the race follows a biennial tradition that began in 1953.

The course is known for variable Pacific Ocean conditions that test navigation, teamwork, and endurance. The event draws participation from both West Coast and Mexican sailing communities, with pre-race activities in San Diego and post-race gatherings in Puerto Vallarta.

According to Race Chair Joanne O’Dea, the 2026 edition will include a start-line sendoff in San Diego and a dockside welcome in Puerto Vallarta, concluding with a beachfront awards presentation.

This year’s race is currently the only scheduled West Coast offshore race to Mexico. San Diego Yacht Club Vice Commodore Alli Bell, who won the 2025 Transpac Race overall and will serve as Commodore in 2026, has previously competed in several San Diego to Puerto Vallarta races.