Yellowtail Bite Perks at La Jolla!

The water temperatures off the San Diego County Coast have dropped into the 60 to 62.5 degree range but that is still warm enough to have yellowtail biting at La Jolla! The absence of strong weather systems passing through Southern California has helped in maintaining favorable water conditions with regard to both the water temperature and the water color.

Last reports from offshore waters were from over a week ago when there were good numbers of nice sized yellowtail biting at the Cortes Bank and when there were a few yellowtail and a chance at scratching out a bluefin tuna at the Tanner Bank. The same time period also saw some yellowfin tuna biting in 64 to 65 degree water out to the south and southwest of San Quintin. It has been a few weeks since I have had any news about marlin or swordfish activity out on the local offshore banks but there have been few if any boats out trying for billfish in recent weeks.

The yellowtail fishing at Los Coronado Islands has slowed but the fishing for a mix of rockfish, reds, whitefish and lingcod remains very good. The most recent sportboat fish count I know of was from Malihini out of H&M Landing that had 21 anglers out on a full day trip catch 3 lingcod, 25 rockfish, 28 whitefish and 25 reds.

The best areas for the mixed bag bottom fishing have been to the northwest, north and northeast of North Island in 25 to 60 fathoms. Also productive has been the rockfish fishing on the Mexico side of the border at the lower end of the 9 Mile Bank.

As a reminder, Southern California anglers need to take note that between October 1 and December 31 that the take of “Nearshore” rockfish, cabezon and greenling is prohibited and these may not be possessed. In addition, “Shelf” and “Slope” Rockfish and lingcod cannot be taken shoreward of the 50 Fathom Rockfish Conservation Area Boundary Line. The 50 Fathom Rockfish Conservation Area Boundary Line is a series of connected waypoints as defined in Federal regulations (50 CFR Part 660, Subpart C). You can view the specifics of the regulations regarding this seasonal closure in detail at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website at wildlife.ca.gov.

The fishing off the San Diego County coast has been good for a mix of calico bass, sand bass, rockfish, reds, sculpin, whitefish and sheephead. There has also been a chance at a bonus halibut or finding some yellowtail biting at La Jolla.

The yellowtail bite at La Jolla has picked up in recent days with San Diego out of Seaforth Sportfishing having three consecutive days of good yellowtail fishing on local three-quarter day trips. The first trip saw 28 anglers catch 13 yellowtail, 18 whitefish, 1 sculpin, 3 sand bass and 1 calico bass. On next trip the yellowtail bite was even better when the San Diego had 29 anglers catch 27 yellowtail. On the third day, the San Diego found the yellows biting once again and had 38 anglers catch 18 yellowtail.

The yellows have been quality sized fish that have been in the 15 to 30 pound range. Seaforth Sportfishing has been suggesting including within the tackle that you bring a 30 pound test outfit for flylining live baits and a 40 to 50 pound test outfit for fishing with yo-yoed iron.

The yellowtail have been biting on sardines, mackerel, live squid, yo-yo iron and surface iron. Good choices for yo-yo iron include Salas 6X and Salas 7X jigs in blue and white and scrambled egg colors. Good choices for surface iron include Tady 45 and Salas 7X light jigs in blue and white, mint and sardine colors. Live squid have been able to be caught for bait off Torrey Pines and off Pacific Beach. This morning there was a report of squid being jigged during daylight hours while fishing in the region of a couple of commercial squid boats that were anchored off Torrey Pines.

Most of the yellowtail are located by finding sonar marks and meter marks with occasional small spots of breaking fish also being seen under working birds. A scenario that has been working for private boaters has been to slow troll with mackerel or sardines while looking for a meter mark to stop on and fish with yo-yoed iron, live squid or sardines. A couple of the better areas for a chance at a yellowtail have been the outskirts of the MLPA closure zone at the lower end of La Jolla and the area to the west of the Hotel at the upper end of La Jolla.

The best areas for fishing the reds and rockfish in United States waters have been the 9 Mile Bank (while fishing on the United States side of the Mexico border), Del Mar, Leucadia, South Carlsbad, Box Canyon and the 14 Mile Bank.

The Imperial Beach area is producing a mix of sculpin and sand bass at the Imperial Beach Pipeline and there have been some sand bass and an occasional halibut biting in 34 to 45 feet of water outside of the Imperial Beach Pier. What has been more consistent for sand bass has been the hard bottom to the north and northwest of Buoy #3 at Point Loma. Also worth a try for sand bass has been the hard bottom around the Whistler Buoy at Point Loma.

In north San Diego County waters, Captain Joe Cacciola of the Sea Star with Sea Star Sportfishing and the Oceanside Sea Center reports that there has been very good rockfish fishing in 600 feet of water at spots between Carlsbad and the Swami’s MLPA. Recent half day trips have been coming home with near limit to limit numbers of chili peppers and Mexican rockfish. Cacciola also mentioned that the Oceanside Sea Center boats out on three-quarter day trips have been doing very well on an assortment of rockfish while fishing at spots off Del Mar.

A few halibut have been biting along the San Diego County coast and one of the better areas has been outside of the Imperial Beach Pier in 30 to 45 feet of water. Other areas that might be worth a try include the sandy bottom next to the structure of the Yukon Shipwreck off Mission Beach and the sandy bottom next to the structure of the sunken NEL Tower off Mission Beach. Going further north, look for a chance at finding some halibut activity in the area below the MLPA closure zone at the lower end of La Jolla. In north San Diego County waters, areas that might be likely to produce a halibut include South Ponto Beach, the sandy bottom next to the structure of the Buccaneer Pipeline and the sandy bottom next to the structure of the artificial reefs outside of Oceanside.

The fall fishing season is headed toward winter but there is still good yellowtail fishing to report on the surface fishing front. In addition to the yellowtail there is very good fishing available for a mixed bag of assorted bottom fish species such as reds, rockfish, whitefish, sculpin, lingcod, bass and sheephead. I hope you can get out on the water and enjoy the good fishing while we are still enjoying nice weather. Keep on fishing and I hope to see you out on the water sometime soon!

